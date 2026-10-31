We will not abandon our highline — Hansi Flick remains defiant despite tough week for Barca

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has insisted he will not abandon the team’s high defensive line despite a difficult week that saw the Catalans suffer consecutive defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Flick has consistently defended the high line throughout his tenure, even as critics point to the spaces it leaves behind against elite attacks.

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Earlier this month, before the defeat to French champions PSG, he acknowledged the risks but stood by the approach.

“Playing with a high defensive line is always a risk, but the key is how we react and press when we lose possession, how we maintain distance between us. If we do that well, there’s a huge advantage."

Speaking ahead of the La Liga clash with Alaves, Flick remained firmly committed to his philosophy after the two high-profile losses interrupted an 11-game winning run.

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🚨 Hansi Flick: “We are not changing our philosophy. We will continue playing this way”. https://t.co/avPvxKbwcR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 30, 2026

“I am 100% convinced of our playing idea, which I believe is the best for this team. We will keep going like this until the end,” the German coach declared.

The coach also highlighted defensive absences as a contributing factor to recent problems, with Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Xavi Espart and Andreas Christensen all sidelined. Still, he refused to contemplate a tactical shift towards a deeper block.

The 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Clasico was a prime example of the issues with the highline, as was the case against PSG in the 4-2 reverse.

For Flick, the plan is simple, Barcelona will continue to play their aggressive, high-intensity style regardless of the results.

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