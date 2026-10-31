Victor Osimhen wanted for life after iconic sacrifice

Galatasaray fans are begging the club board to sign Victor Osimhen permanently after the Nigerian striker scored hours after the birth of his daughter in a 4-0 thrashing of Konyaspor.

Victor Osimhen’s extraordinary, whirlwind week has culminated in an absolute tidal wave of devotion from Galatasaray supporters, who are now publicly begging the club’s board to tie the Nigerian powerhouse down to a lifetime contract.

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The 27-year-old forward was once again the undisputed hero on Friday night, opening the floodgates with a towering 12th-minute header to set up a comprehensive 4-0 demolition of Konyaspor.

It was an incredibly emotional appearance for the Super Eagles striker, who took to the pitch to conquer the hosts just hours after his partner, Stefanie, gave birth to their newborn daughter, Liora Audrey.

Osimhen’s relentless work rate and unselfishness, which included handing a 55th-minute penalty to new teammate Rafael Leao to help him seal his first goal for the club, convinced the fans that the former African King of Football must never be allowed to leave Turkey.

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Victor Osimhen was in fine form against Konyaspor.

“We Can Play Him for Another 6 Years!”

When manager Okan Buruk subbed Osimhen off in the 61st minute to a thunderous standing ovation, it sparked an immediate, passionate meltdown across social media.

Galatasaray fans are completely purring, demanding the administrative hierarchy pull out all stops to convert his current loan into a permanent, multi-year deal.

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🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿 🧿🧿🧿🦁🧿🧿🧿 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿 https://t.co/Oa1S3skcsa — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) October 30, 2026

“Osimhen is only 27 years old... We can comfortably let this guy play for another 6 years,” a frantic fan posted online in a message shared heavily across sports group chats. “Don't let him go anywhere, whatever you do. Maybe find a good backup and give him a rest from time to time, that's all. Heaven forbid the evil eye.”

The sheer emotional gravity of Osimhen traveling across the country to deliver maximum points immediately after a family milestone has left the fanbase deeply moved.

“Osimhen first came to Ankara for his wife's accident, and today he came to Konya for his wife's birth,” another supporter pointed out emotionally. “It wouldn't be bad at all if a surprise was pulled off for him in Kemerburgaz on the way back. We love you so much!”

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Protection From the "Evil Eye"

With nine goals and three assists in eight appearances, Osimhen is currently operating as arguably the most lethal forward in world football.

The spectacular form has fans praying that injuries or outside transfer distractions do not break his current rhythm before the business end of the campaign.

“Mashallah, may the evil eye not touch him, one of the world's best and fittest strikers, thank God,” an ecstatic supporter wrote. Another quickly chimed in: “May Allah protect Osimhen from the evil eye. May he not miss a single match until the end of the season, God willing! Victor Osimhen is the man!”

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