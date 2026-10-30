Osimhen marks daughter's birth with goal against Awaziem's Konyaspor

Victor Osimhen followed his brace against Fenerbahce with a dominant showing against Konyaspor.

Victor Osimhen shrugged off pre-match rumours regarding his absence to inspire Galatasaray to a ruthless 4-0 away victory over Konyaspor on Friday evening, maintaining the defending champions' grip on the top of the Süper Lig.

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The clash at the Konya Büyükşehir Belediyesi Stadium arrived amid swirling media speculation that Osimhen had remained in Istanbul as his partner, Stephanie Ladewig, gave birth to their second daughter on October 29.

However, the Nigerian superstar not only made the trip but started the match, carrying his scintillating form from his recent derby heroics against Fenerbahçe directly into this dominant performance.

🚨🇳🇬 Yesterday, Victor Osimhen became a father. Now, he is travelling to Galatasaray's away match against Konyaspor which will take place in the evening. ❤️👏 https://t.co/8ftQkDbpDa — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 30, 2026

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Key match details

Galatasaray wasted no time asserting their authority, and it was their talisman who provided the early breakthrough.

In the 12th minute, Osimhen found the back of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Coming fresh off a crucial brace in the 2-1 win over fierce rivals Fenerbahçe, the striker required just two shots to make his mark against Konyaspor before eventually being substituted in the 60th minute for Deniz Gül.

Before the hosts could regroup from the early blow, Galatasaray doubled their advantage. Yunus Akgün struck in the 28th minute, sending Okan Buruk's side into the halftime interval with a comfortable 2-0 cushion.

The onslaught continued immediately after the restart. In the 49th minute, Aleksey Batrakov added a third goal for the visitors following a VAR review.

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Just six minutes later, Rafael Leão emphatically converted a 55th-minute penalty to put the game completely out of reach at 4-0.

Victor Osimhen links up with fellow super eagle Chidozie Awaziem before Galatasaray’s clash with Konyaspor 🤍🇳🇬 https://t.co/xeI7YEzM4m — Super Eagles Supporters Club (@official_esclub) October 30, 2026