Advertisement

Osimhen marks daughter's birth with goal against Awaziem's Konyaspor

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:57 - 30 October 2026
Victor Osimhen followed his brace against Fenerbahce with a dominant showing against Konyaspor.
Advertisement

Victor Osimhen shrugged off pre-match rumours regarding his absence to inspire Galatasaray to a ruthless 4-0 away victory over Konyaspor on Friday evening, maintaining the defending champions' grip on the top of the Süper Lig.

Advertisement

The clash at the Konya Büyükşehir Belediyesi Stadium arrived amid swirling media speculation that Osimhen had remained in Istanbul as his partner, Stephanie Ladewig, gave birth to their second daughter on October 29.

 However, the Nigerian superstar not only made the trip but started the match, carrying his scintillating form from his recent derby heroics against Fenerbahçe directly into this dominant performance.

Advertisement

Key match details

Galatasaray wasted no time asserting their authority, and it was their talisman who provided the early breakthrough. 

In the 12th minute, Osimhen found the back of the net to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Coming fresh off a crucial brace in the 2-1 win over fierce rivals Fenerbahçe, the striker required just two shots to make his mark against Konyaspor before eventually being substituted in the 60th minute for Deniz Gül.

Before the hosts could regroup from the early blow, Galatasaray doubled their advantage. Yunus Akgün struck in the 28th minute, sending Okan Buruk's side into the halftime interval with a comfortable 2-0 cushion.

The onslaught continued immediately after the restart. In the 49th minute, Aleksey Batrakov added a third goal for the visitors following a VAR review. 

Advertisement

Just six minutes later, Rafael Leão emphatically converted a 55th-minute penalty to put the game completely out of reach at 4-0. 

Despite making five second-half substitutions in an attempt to stem the tide, Konyaspor, who featured Nigerian defender Chidozie Awaziem in their starting lineup, were thoroughly outclassed, managing just a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Konyaspor 0-4 Galatasaray: Victor Osimhen had no time for brotherly love with Awaziem
Super Eagles
30.10.2026
Konyaspor 0-4 Galatasaray: Victor Osimhen had no time for brotherly love with Awaziem
Osimhen marks daughter's birth with goal against Awaziem's Konyaspor
Football
30.10.2026
Osimhen marks daughter's birth with goal against Awaziem's Konyaspor
Can Lookman end goal drought? Tension boils as Super Eagles star confronts Levante after 5 months without a goal
Super Eagles
30.10.2026
Can Lookman end goal drought? Tension boils as Super Eagles star confronts Levante after 5 months without a goal
Mikel Obi gave me the biggest insult of my life — Ex-Nigeria captain Sunday Oliseh
Football
30.10.2026
Mikel Obi gave me the biggest insult of my life — Ex-Nigeria captain Sunday Oliseh
Lamine Yamal with the Kopa.
Football
30.10.2026
Alaves in Trouble? Wounded Lamine Yamal Ready to Unleash El Clasico and Ballon d'Or Revenge
Osimhen vs Awaziem: Konyaspor vs Galatasaray Super Lig Preview
Super Eagles
30.10.2026
Super Eagles War: Osimhen Battles In-Form Awaziem in Crucial Turkish Showdown