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Mikel Obi gave me the biggest insult of my life — Ex-Nigeria captain Sunday Oliseh

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 14:43 - 30 October 2026
Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has revealed that John Obi Mikel snubbed him during his time in charge of the national team.
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The Super Eagles captain described the incident as one of the biggest insults of his managerial career.

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Speaking in a recent podcast interview, Oliseh admitted he regrets ignoring an early warning from the Nigeria Football Federation about three senior players.

“I regret not having listened to the NFF. Because when I took over the job, the first thing NFF told me was to stop inviting three of them (Mikel, Enyeama and Emenike) because they were chaotic to the NFF. They were chaotic to the system,” he said.

Oliseh explained that he personally funded a trip from Belgium to London in an attempt to build a relationship with Mikel and Victor Moses. He arranged a meeting at an accessible bar in central London and informed both players and their clubs.

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Sunday Oliseh || Imago
Sunday Oliseh || Imago

“Now, of the two of them, who did not come to the meeting? Obi Mikel did not come to the meeting. Victor Moses came. Obi Mikel did not even respond to the WhatsApp message,” Oliseh recalled.

“Maybe because he’ll say, ‘I play for this big club now,’ but you see, that’s why they say sometimes Sunday (Oliseh) is direct.

"Where did you play that I did not play? What did you play that I did not play?

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“I still sat down, and Victor Moses had one of the best discussions with him. And the guy told me then and there what he felt was bothering him with the national team.

"And the funniest part of what the guy told me was things that I also experienced.“So the man was really speaking the truth, and that’s why I respect Moses to the earth.”

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