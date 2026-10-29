I don't know him — Ex-Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh opens up on beef with Osimhen

Former Super Eagles captain and coach Sunday Oliseh has dismissed claims of any personal feud with Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, insisting he has always supported the Nigerian international.

Oliseh’s remarks come after some of his recent comments on the quality of the Turkish Super Lig were interpreted as criticism of Osimhen.

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The former midfielder clarified that his views on league standards were general and not aimed at the striker.

“You can’t compare second division anywhere with the first division. Why do you think it’s called the first division? It’s called the first division because that is where the highest level of football is played,” Oliseh said.

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He revealed that he had actually planned to call up Osimhen to the senior national team during his time as Super Eagles coach, shortly after the striker helped Nigeria win the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2015.

Victor Osimhen celebrates derby win against Fenerbahce.

“Let me reveal something to you. Ask the NFF. When I was coaching the Super Eagles, Osimhen was supposed to have been invited. I’ve always liked this guy,” Oliseh stated.

The former Ajax and Juventus star stressed that any suggestion of personal animosity was misplaced.

“I’m not defending myself, but I’m just trying to explain because they’re always trying to put this as if you don’t like him.”

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Switching to Pidgin English, he added: “How I go get beef with somebody wey I no know?”