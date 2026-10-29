Obafemi Martins at 42: Inter Milan Paid Tribute, But Birmingham City Stole the Show

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins turned 42, earning birthday tributes from former clubs Inter Milan and Birmingham City. While Inter praised his pace and legacy, Birmingham won over fans with a creative post celebrating his iconic backflips.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins received birthday tributes from two of his former clubs, Inter Milan and Birmingham City, as the Nigerian football legend turned 42.

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While the Italian giants celebrated the Nigerian's speed, energy and memorable performances in their colours, Birmingham City took a more playful approach that left fans praising the club's social media team.

Martins, fondly known as Obagoal, enjoyed a career that took him across several leagues, with his explosive pace and trademark acrobatic goal celebrations making him a memorable figure for football fans.

On his 42nd birthday, his former clubs ensured the occasion did not go unnoticed.

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Obafemi Martins

Inter Milan Celebrate Obafemi Martins' Legacy

Inter Milan led the tributes with a message celebrating the qualities that made Martins a fan favourite during his time at San Siro.

The Serie A club wrote on Instagram:

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Obafemi Martins won the Copa Italia in 2006 with Inter

“Happy birthday to Obafemi Martins Speed, energy and excitement: qualities that left their mark in Nerazzurri colours. Happy birthday to a striker who lit up San Siro with his performances.”

The tribute highlighted the attributes that defined Martins' time with the Italian giants, where his pace and attacking energy made him an exciting presence.

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For Nigerian football fans, Martins remains one of the country's most recognisable attacking talents of his generation.

Birmingham City Win Fans Over With Birthday Post

Inter Milan celebrated Martins' footballing qualities, but Birmingham City appeared to win the social media battle with a creative birthday message.

The English club, where Martins played during the 2011–12 season, focused on one of the most memorable aspects of his footballing identity: his spectacular backflip celebration.

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Obafemi Martins at Birmingham City

Birmingham wrote:

“Arguably the most iconic flip in our lifetime… Happy birthday to @obagoal, 42 today.”

The playful video quickly attracted attention, with fans praising the club's social media team.

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Comments such as “admin cooking” and “didn't see that coming” reflected the reaction to a post that celebrated Martins through one of his most recognisable trademarks.

Rather than simply wishing their former striker a happy birthday, Birmingham tapped into a memory that many football fans instantly associate with him.

Obafemi Martins: A Super Eagles Legend

Martins' career extended beyond his spells with Inter Milan and Birmingham City, taking him across several countries and competitions.

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For Nigeria, he represented the Super Eagles and became known for his blistering pace, powerful finishing and energetic attacking style.

His acrobatic celebrations also became part of his identity, helping him stand out among the forwards of his generation.

As he celebrated his 42nd birthday, the tributes from Inter Milan and Birmingham City offered a reminder of the impression he left on the clubs he represented.

Obafemi Martins former Super Eagles star.

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Inter celebrated the footballer and his contribution in Nerazzurri colours. Birmingham celebrated the showman and the iconic flip.