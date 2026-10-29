Maduka Okoye saved a penalty - Now Nigerians have questions for Chelle

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye produced a sensational penalty save to rescue a point for Udinese against Parma. The masterclass has completely divided Nigerian fans, with many demanding he instantly dethrones Stanley Nwabali.

Maduka Okoye had waited three months for a clean sheet, when it finally arrived, he did more than keep the opposition out.

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He reignited one of Nigerian football's most divisive debates: Should Okoye be the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Stanley Nwabali?

Since August 15, the Udinese goalkeeper had gone nine matches without a clean sheet. That frustrating run finally ended on Wednesday night against Parma, but not before the Nigerian had to earn it the hard way.

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Despite Udinese's dominance, the struggling Italian side needed Okoye to step up when it mattered most. The 27-year-old delivered.

Okoye saved a second-half penalty, made another save during the match and walked away with the Man of the Match award.

It was the kind of performance that reminded everyone of his ability between the sticks. And, naturally, Nigerians had plenty to say.

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The Super Eagles Debate Is Back!

For some supporters, Okoye's club performances make his continued absence from the starting lineup difficult to understand.

One Nigerian fan questioned why a goalkeeper performing at a high level in one of Europe's top leagues was not getting the same opportunities with the national team.

We have a goalkeeper in a tier-1 league winning MOTM awards and dropping masterclasses every week, proper high profile. He’s also been in the form of his life, but when he gets to Super Eagles, we don’t play him.

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We have a goalkeeper in a tier-1 league winning MOTM awards and dropping masterclasses every week, proper high profile. He’s also been in the form of his life, but when he gets to Super Eagles, we don’t play him smh https://t.co/g3nlXqR67J — TobyWrites (@tobyasky) October 29, 2026

Another went further, arguing that Okoye was superior to Nwabali across the attributes expected of a goalkeeper. But not everyone was convinced.

Some supporters pointed to Okoye's previous Super Eagles performances, arguing that Nwabali had earned the No. 1 position through his displays for Nigeria.

Crazy if you ask me....what Nwabali does to be ahead of him for the super eagles is beyond me..one thing I know for sure is he's better than Nwabali in all attributes a goalkeeper should have

Maduka Okoye will play no part in Nigeria's clash against Russia

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Another fan offered a more nuanced view, acknowledging Okoye's quality while questioning whether his attitude and body language with the national team matched his performances at club level.

That is where the debate gets interesting.

Okoye has been very disappointing in the super Eagles. He’s not better than Nwabilli or other goalies. He’s only playing in a league with much bigger visibility

Each time I see the talk about Maduka and the Super Eagles, I am puzzled. People believe he’s in great shape (I do too) but his body language to the NT is quite different. Nothing will be given on a platter and that’s just it. November is almost here. — Engineer Kowope (@Undisputed_Jsam) October 29, 2026

Maduka Okoye é o Panini Player of the Match 🧤 🧤 #ParmaUdinese https://t.co/2HdwSI67ot — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_BR) October 28, 2026

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Club Form vs National-Team Form

Okoye's latest performance is a reminder of what he can offer. Saving a penalty under pressure and earning Man of the Match recognition are achievements worth celebrating.

But the Super Eagles' goalkeeping debate cannot be settled by one clean sheet or one impressive performance.

Nigerian coach Eric Chelle has preferred Stanley Nwabali so far.

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Club form matters. So does consistency, and performances for the national team must count in the selection discussion.

For Okoye, the challenge is to turn his club performances into a compelling case for more opportunities with Nigeria.

Stanley Nwabali goes for a high ball against DR Congo.

For Nwabali, the challenge is to maintain the standard that helped him establish himself as a leading contender for the position.

And for Eric Chelle, it is a welcome selection headache.

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