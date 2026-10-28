Why Kompany collapsed in training — Bayern chief reveals

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl provided a timely update on Vincent Kompany's health.

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has been discharged from the hospital following a terrifying medical emergency on the club's training ground.

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The 40-year-old manager collapsed on Friday, October 23, while observing a training session for the Bayern Munich reserve team.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital for thorough medical examinations, plunging the Bavarian club into a state of deep concern.

However, Bayern's board member for sport, Max Eberl, addressed the media on Wednesday to deliver a highly encouraging update regarding the manager's health.

What Eberl said

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Eberl confirmed that Kompany was allowed to return home exactly five days after the frightening incident.

"To be honest, he's doing well, considering the circumstances… I wouldn't say very well, but he's doing well," Eberl revealed.

"He was discharged from the hospital today. That's the biggest and best news for all of us," the club executive added.

The medical diagnosis

Following extensive testing, doctors were able to pinpoint the exact cause of the sudden collapse.

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"They have found what it is: It's meningeal irritation that caused this incident on Friday," Eberl explained.

Meningeal irritation, often associated with meningitis, is an inflammation or irritation of the meninges, which are the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

The condition is most commonly triggered by a viral or bacterial infection that spreads into the cerebrospinal fluid.

Symptoms typically manifest as a stiff neck, severe headaches, high fever, and sensitivity to light, often requiring immediate medical intervention and prolonged rest.

A patient road to recovery

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While the exact timeline for Kompany's return to the dugout remains undetermined, Eberl expressed absolute confidence in a full recovery.

"But I'm sure he'll be back at 100 per cent very soon, able to go home and do his rehab at home," Eberl stated.

For the immediate future, Kompany's rehabilitation will consist of rest and medication away from the pressures of professional football.

In Kompany's absence, English assistant coach Aaron Danks has assumed temporary control of first-team duties.