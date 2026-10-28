Carrick decides: Bruno Fernandes learns fate after meeting with Man United boss

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and head coach Michael Carrick reportedly held a meeting after their latest conflict.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and manager Michael Carrick have held crucial face-to-face talks to resolve their highly publicised fallout, paving the way for the midfielder's immediate return to the starting lineup.

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The clear-the-air meeting at the Carrington training complex on Tuesday comes after a turbulent week that saw the 32-year-old Portuguese international dropped from the team.

Following positive discussions, United staff have been encouraged by the captain's response and commitment.

Fernandes is now expected to start in their critical Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 31.

The Como catalyst and Bournemouth punishment

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The relationship between the manager and his captain fractured rapidly following Manchester United's humiliating 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Como on October 21.

Fernandes used his post-match media duties in Italy to openly question the coaching staff's tactical setup.

Carrick, who famously won five Premier League titles as a player at Old Trafford between 2006 and 2018, retaliated forcefully to the insubordination.

The manager opted to leave his captain on the bench as an unused substitute during their subsequent league fixture on Sunday, October 25.

Without their primary creator on the pitch, the Red Devils completely capitulated, suffering a disastrous 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth after conceding goals to Rayan, Marcus Tavernier, and Evanilson.

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A team in crisis

The truce arrives out of necessity, as Manchester United currently finds itself in full-blown crisis mode.

The club sits 16th in the Premier League table, hovering just a single point above the relegation zone following their worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years.

While the club hierarchy is reportedly giving Carrick an opportunity to rebound, the managerial pressure is mounting exponentially.

Reports indicate that the board is already reviewing a list of potential replacements, with former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and former Bayern Munich tactician Julian Nagelsmann emerging as leading candidates.

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Fernandes, who has been instrumental in securing the 2022/23 Carabao Cup and the 2023/24 FA Cup since arriving in January 2020, must now shake off the recent conflict to spur his side on to only their second win of the Premier League campaign

The squad has received a timely boost ahead of the weekend, with midfielder Kobbie Mainoo returning to team training on Wednesday after missing the last two weeks through injury.