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Liverpool vs Chelsea: Wesley Fofana miss dumps Blues out of EFL Cup

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:26 - 28 October 2026
Liverpool advanced past Chelsea in the EFL Cup Fourth Round after penalty shootouts.
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Liverpool edged past Chelsea 6-5 in a dramatic sudden-death penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Wednesday night, securing their spot in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

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The Fourth Round Carabao Cup clash saw both Andoni Iraola and his counterpart deploy rotated lineups for the midweek cup fixture. 

While the match occasionally lacked the free-flowing quality expected from two of England's biggest clubs, it delivered immense late drama, culminating in a tense shootout that ultimately punished a devastating miss from Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana.

Key match details

The first half was a tightly contested, physical affair, with clear-cut chances at a premium. The deadlock was finally broken in the 40th minute after Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch committed a foul on Moisés Caicedo inside the box. Morgan Rogers stepped up and confidently converted the resulting penalty to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead.

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The visitors' advantage, however, was incredibly short-lived. Just three minutes later, Wesley Fofana was penalised for a handball in the Chelsea penalty area. Cody Gakpo made no mistake from the spot, levelling the score at 1-1 in the 43rd minute and shifting the momentum back to the Anfield crowd just before the halftime whistle.

Liverpool dictated much of the tempo in the second half, pressing harder and forcing Chelsea's 20-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders into several crucial interventions. 

Penders notably denied a dangerous header from Ronald Araújo and a sharp strike from substitute Bradley Barcola to keep the visitors alive. With neither side able to find a winner in regulation time, the match proceeded directly to a penalty shootout.

The shootout was a nerve-wracking affair that extended into sudden death. Both sides experienced hiccups: Konstantinos Tsimikas and Valentín Barco failed to convert earlier in the sequence, while Ryan Gravenberch and Chelsea debutant Emmanuel Emegha both missed their respective sudden-death efforts. 

In the seventh round of penalties, Joe Gomez successfully dispatched his spot-kick for Liverpool, heaping the pressure on Fofana. The Chelsea defender blazed his effort wildly over the crossbar, handing Liverpool the 6-5 shootout victory.

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