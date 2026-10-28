Liverpool vs Chelsea: Mike Penders' Night - He checked his note and stole the show

• After facing immense scrutiny for a horror mistake over the weekend, Chelsea’s 21-year-old goalkeeper Mike Penders produced a heroic penalty shootout moment against Liverpool. Here is how his hidden notes nearly pulled off an Anfield miracle.

Sometimes, all you need is a goalkeeper with good reflexes, a strong memory and a few notes. Penders had all three.

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From Scapegoat to Shootout Hero

The goalkeeper proved decisive against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, producing huge saves to deny Ronald A​raujo and Bradley Barcola before playing a starring role in a marathon penalty shootout.

First came the Araujo save.

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Chelsea's defenders appeared to have gone for a cup of coffee, leaving the Liverpool defender with acres of space to attack a free header from point-blank range. Somehow, Penders kept it out.

Three minutes later, the 21-year-old was at it again, producing a fantastic low tip to deny Barcola, the €140 million forward.

Pushing for a winner. 👊 🔴 1-1 🔵 [78] #CFC | #CarabaoCup https://t.co/clLuFylgkB — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 28, 2026

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You could tell Penders was determined to make amends for his weekend howler against Tottenham, a mistake that contributed to Chelsea suffering their first home defeat under Xabi Alonso.

After 90 minutes, he had three saves to his name. But the real show was only getting started.

Penders with the howler

18 Penalties, One Decisive Note.

With both sides scoring from the spot during normal time, the game finished 1-1 and went to a shootout to decide who would advance.

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Both teams converted their first three kicks. Florian Wirtz made it four from four for Liverpool before Barcola struck the crossbar.

He sent the goalkeeper the wrong way. Unfortunately, he also sent the ball in the wrong direction. Liverpool then missed through Tsimikas, whose kick was one to forget.

With the shootout finely balanced at 5-5, Penders checked his notes before facing Ryan Gravenberch. And then came the moment, Penders saved it.

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That little check of his notes suddenly looked very important.

Chelsea, however, failed to capitalise as Liverpool's goalkeeper produced a superb save of his own, keeping the shootout alive.

Joel Gómez then gave Liverpool a 6-5 advantage before Wesley Fofana blazed Chelsea's next effort over the bar, handing the Reds victory.

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Eighteen penalties on the night: two during normal time and 16 in the shootout. Liverpool advanced, but Penders had given everyone a show.

From a weekend mistake to a night of big saves, the young goalkeeper reminded everyone how quickly football can change a player's story.

We lose on penalties. #CFC | #CarabaoCup https://t.co/3xVOQHof17 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 28, 2026