OFFICIAL: 2026 Ballon d’Or Top 10 Revealed as Harry Kane Takes the Crown!

England captain Harry Kane has officially won the 2026 Ballon d'Or at the London Palladium after an extraordinary 73-goal season for Bayern Munich and country, beating Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to the global award.

Harry Kane has been officially crowned the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner at the prestigious gala held at the London Palladium.

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The 33-year-old England captain secured the ultimate individual crown on the back of an absolutely historic 2025/26 campaign where he plundered an incredible 73 goals for club and country, firing Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title and leading his national team deep into the tournament knockout stages.

The final voting results established a massive paradigm shift in the sport, officially confirming the end of the previous generation's duopoly while unlocking a fierce new order at the apex of the global game.

🏆 𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐊𝐀𝐍𝐄 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐎𝐍 𝐃'𝐎𝐑 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑 🏆 https://t.co/fqR2mCId71 — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 26, 2026

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Mbappe and Yamal Fall Short of the Crown

Despite executing an absolute masterpiece in Catalonia just 24 hours prior by hitting his 100th goal for Real Madrid, French superstar Kylian Mbappe had to settle for second place in the final standings.

The 27-year-old forward led a fiercely competitive chase grid but ultimately finished just behind Kane's relentless, record-breaking seasonal consistency.

Completing the star-studded podium is Barcelona’s teenage phenomenon Lamine Yamal, who claimed third position following an explosive international and domestic cycle.

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Manchester City’s midfield general Rodri Hernandez secured fourth spot after orchestrating another dominant Premier League campaign, while legendary eight-time winner Lionel Messi proved his enduring world-class longevity by locking down fifth place following his exploits with Inter Miami and Argentina.

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The Elite Top 10 Order Confirmed

The remaining placements inside the exclusive top tier showcase a heavy influx of creative talent from across Europe's elite organisations. Paris Saint-Germain's dynamic playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finished in sixth position, landing just ahead of his club teammate and reigning 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who finished seventh.

Manchester City’s goalscoring machine Erling Haaland finished eighth in the global rankings after another prolific domestic run in England. Kane's Bayern Munich teammate Michael Olise earned a richly deserved ninth place after a breakout continental campaign, while Spanish midfield maestro Fabian Ruiz rounded out the elite list in tenth position following his tactical mastery for both club and country.

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