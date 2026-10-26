Ballon d'Or: Former Barcelona star Alexia Putellas wins Best Women's Footballer of the Year

Alexia Putellas continued her inspirational comeback from a career derailing ACL injury, winning her third Ballon d'Or award.

Spain and London City Lionesses superstar Alexia Putellas has been crowned the best player in the world, winning the 2026 Women's Ballon d'Or following a historic domestic and European campaign.

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The 32-year-old midfielder claimed the sport's most prestigious individual accolade for a record-equalling third time, adding to her previous triumphs in 2021 and 2022.

The victory officially ends the three-year Ballon d'Or reign of her former teammate and Spanish compatriot, Aitana Bonmatí.

A Barcelona legacy rewarded

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Although Putellas recently shocked the football world by transferring to London City Lionesses in July 2026, this award is a recognition of her phenomenal achievements during her final season at Barcelona.

During the 2025/26 campaign, she captained the Catalan giants to an unprecedented quadruple. Putellas was the driving force behind Barcelona securing the Liga F title, the Copa de la Reina, the Supercopa de España, and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

She delivered astonishing individual numbers across the season, recording 26 goals and 15 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions.

Her European performances were particularly devastating, earning her the UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Tournament award after scoring twice in the semi-finals.

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Beating a stacked field

The final voting sequence underscored just how dominant Barcelona was during the previous season, with the club heavily represented at the top of the ballot.

Putellas fended off fierce competition from her former teammate Ewa Pajor, who finished second in the voting.

Manchester City's prolific striker Khadija Shaw claimed the third spot on the podium.

"Fue un auténtico placer jugar con todas y cada una de vosotras. Vivimos momentos increíbles en el Barça" ❤️ El discurso de la capitana. Las palabras de la Balón de Oro, Alexia Putellas #ballondor https://t.co/59CQ2RBj01 — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) October 26, 2026

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The rest of the sequence featured Melchie Dumornay (4th), Patri Guijarro (5th), Caroline Graham Hansen (6th), Pernille Harder (7th), Clàudia Pina (8th), and Arsenal's Alessia Russo (9th).

The triumph over adversity

Beyond the staggering statistics and trophy haul, Putellas' third Ballon d'Or represents one of the greatest injury comeback stories in modern football.

The midfielder suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear on the eve of the 2022 UEFA Women's European Championship.

Many feared the severe injury would permanently diminish her explosive ability and end her reign as the world's premier player.

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