120 medical operations in Kano, Rwanda: How Bukayo Saka won special Ballon d'Or honour

British-Nigerian winger Bukayo Saka has won the Ballon d'Or Socrates.

Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka has won the 2026 Socrates Award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, securing international recognition for his humanitarian impact.

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The 25-year-old winger received the prestigious accolade on Monday, October 26, during the glittering gala at the London Palladium.

The Socrates Award, named in honour of the legendary Brazilian footballer and activist, is specifically dedicated to acknowledging players who drive exceptional social and community initiatives beyond the pitch.

Saka earned the distinction for his relentless and expansive medical philanthropy conducted in partnership with the BigShoe charity.

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Restoring sight in Rwanda

During his emotional acceptance speech, the Arsenal talisman highlighted the tangible difference his financial contributions are making across the globe.

Saka read a deeply heartfelt message from a 12-year-old boy in a Rwandan village whose eyesight was fully restored through medical procedures funded by his charitable efforts.

This life-changing intervention in Rwanda represents a continuation of Saka’s extensive humanitarian footprint in Africa.

❤️👏 Alongside the charity BigShoe, Bukayo Saka has been making an incredible difference to the lives of people in need around the world. 🌍 ▪️ 🇳🇬 Nigeria: Funded 120 life-changing operations for underprivileged children. ▪️ 🇲🇦 Morocco: Provided 50 homes to accommodate 84 families and 89 children affected by the earthquake. ▪️ 🇹🇷 Turkey: Funded accommodation for 26 families displaced by devastating earthquakes. ▪️ 🌍 Africa: Supported healthcare and medical screening programmes in Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and Sierra Leone, alongside Antonio Rüdiger. A footballer using his success to genuinely change lives beyond the pitch. Massive respect. ❤️ — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) October 26, 2026

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In 2022, the forward famously partnered with BigShoe to entirely fund 120 critical operations for children in Kano, Nigeria, ensuring they received necessary treatments for hernias, brain tumours, and other debilitating conditions.

Burna Boy’s ambitious prediction

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian music sensation Burna Boy stepped onto the stage to present the trophy to Saka.

BURNA BOY PRESENTS THE SOCRATES AWARD TO BUKAYO SAKA LIVE AT THE BALLON D’OR! 🏆🤩 #BALLONDOR. https://t.co/KiP5eLppXD — benny. (@1BENNY7G) October 26, 2026

Before officially announcing the Arsenal star as the recipient, the Afrobeats icon took a moment to address the global audience with a bold declaration regarding his home nation's footballing future.

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