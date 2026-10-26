Ballon d'Or: Cubarsi should have won it — Yamal unhappy with Kopa trophy

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal claimed a record extending third-consecutive third Kopa Trophy.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal claimed his third consecutive Kopa trophy for the best young player in the world but immediately told the organisers his teammate, Pau Cubarsi, should have won it.

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In 2025, the 19-year-old became the first player to claim the award twice. After 2004 Ballon d'Or winner Andriy Shevchenko read the card to announce Yamal as the winner, he effectively became the first and only player to win three consecutive Kopa trophies.

What Yamal said

After receiving the award, the Spaniard expressed gratitude to the voters and organisers but stated that his club and national teammate, Cubarsi, would have been a more deserving winner.

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Yamal, who is also running for the grand prize, the Men's Player of the Year Award, had initially backed Cubarsi's candidacy when nominations were announced.

Cubarsi, who finished a triumphant World Cup campaign with Spain as the best youngster of the tournament, finished 7th in the Kopa Trophy last year, after which Yamal told him, "The next one is for you."

🏆✨ Best Young Talent Award 2026. 1️⃣ Lamine Yamal 🇪🇸 2️⃣ Pau Cubarsi 🇪🇸 3️⃣ Zaïre-Emery 🇫🇷 4️⃣ Lennart Karl 🇩🇪 5️⃣ Yan Diomandé 🇨🇮 6️⃣ Ayyoub Bouaddi 🇲🇦 7️⃣ Kerim Alajbegovic 🇧🇦 8️⃣ Junior Kroupi 🇫🇷 9️⃣ Ibrahim Maza 🇩🇿 🔟 Johan Manzambi 🇨🇭 https://t.co/8isvfrIYxZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2026