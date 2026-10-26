Victor Osimhen destroys Fenerbahce again

Victor Osimhen extended his impressive record against Fenerbahce to help Galatasaray win the Istanbul Derby.

While the world of football had their attention fixated on the London Palladium for the Ballon d'Or ceremony, Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen was extending his incredible record against sworn rivals Galatasaray.

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The Galatasaray point man scored an incredible brace to help Cim-Bom beat their Istanbul rivals 2–1 at RAMS Park, effectively securing bragging rights for the first-half of the season.

Key match details

The opening exchanges were tense and physical, with early yellow cards handed out to Fenerbahçe's İrfan Can Kahveci and Milan Škriniar, as well as Galatasaray's Davinson Sánchez. However, the match exploded into life near the half-hour mark, entirely dictated by Victor Osimhen.

In the 29th minute, Osimhen broke the deadlock, finding the back of the net after latching onto a precise assist from Barış Alper Yılmaz.

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Just before the halftime whistle, the Nigerian superstar struck again. In the 44th minute, he headed home an attempted shot from Davinson Sánchez to double Galatasaray's advantage, completely changing the complexion of the derby heading into the break.

Osimhen's performance was a masterclass in clinical number-nine play; despite having just 25 touches in his 88 minutes on the pitch, he recorded seven shots and constantly stretched the Fenerbahçe backline with his intelligent runs.

Fenerbahçe emerged in the second half determined to find a route back into the contest. Their pressure eventually paid off in the 62nd minute when İrfan Can Kahveci finished a swift attacking move to pull a goal back.

Despite making aggressive tactical substitutions, including bringing on Kerem Aktürkoğlu against his former club and introducing Vedat Muriqi, Fenerbahçe could not breach the Galatasaray defence a second time.

The hosts, anchored by excellent midfield performances from Mario Lemina and Aleksey Batrakov, successfully managed the closing stages to seal the 2-1 victory.

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What the Result Means

The victory extends Galatasaray’s unbeaten streak against Fenerbahçe and provides a massive boost in the title race, lifting them to 22 points and keeping them top of the Süper Lig standing.