NPFL: Are Nasarawa United real title contenders or just passing fluke?

Nasarawa United are third on the table.

Nasarawa United are third on the table.

Nasarawa United have taken the NPFL by storm with a 5-match unbeaten run, 5 consecutive clean sheets, and wins over Enyimba and Inter Lagos. As the Solid Miners sit third on the log, Nigerian football fans are locked in a fierce debate over their title credentials.

While the major sports pages spent the last 48 hours focusing on the traditional heavyweights and Ballon d’Or, Nigerian football fans are locked in a fierce debate over one specific question: Are Nasarawa United the real deal, or are they a temporary fluke?

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The Solid Miners have quietly transformed into the most dangerous, in-form team in the country. Following ​their recent exploits, the NPFL community is completely split on whether this incredible run can actually be sustained.

The Brutal Numbers

Nasarawa United aren't just grinding out results; they are putting up ridiculous numbers that make them statistically the best team in Nigeria over the past month. The fallout from their relentless run has left rival fans sweating.

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The team is currently enjoying a phenomenal five-match unbeaten streak, racking up four ruthless wins and a draw. Within this exact same period, they have taken 13 points out of a possible 15, which is three more points than any other top-flight side managed to achieve.

Even more impressive is their defence, which has secured five consecutive clean sheets, completely locking down the backline for over 450 minutes of football.

Having just taken all three points against newly promoted side Inter Lagos before repeating the feat by getting the better of nine-time champions Enyimba last weekend, Nasarawa United have firmly mined their way to third on the log.

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“They Started Like That Too Last Season”

For the doubters, this red-hot form is nothing more than a temporary illusion.

“They started like that too last season,” one cynical fan warned online, pointing out that early-season momentum in the Nigerian league can vanish quickly.

However, those who have watched the Solid Miners closely insist that this tactical setup is built to go the distance.

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Nasarawa United are third on the table.

“This is a highly underrated side,” another supporter shot back. “Very solid team from the back to the front. You don't keep five straight clean sheets against teams like Enyimba by accident.”

The Next Test

Whether you believe they are genuine title contenders or a ticking time bomb, the answers are coming sooner rather than later.

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Nasarawa United have put the entire league on notice, but their stubborn defensive wall will face its ultimate test in the coming matchdays.

If the Solid Miners can maintain this momentum and keep mining points, the doubters will be forced to swallow their words.