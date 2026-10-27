'Inshallah, more to come!' — Victor Osimhen issues bold warning to title rivals after Fenerbahce double

Super Eagles powerhouse Victor Osimhen fired a lethal brace to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory, immediately taking to the microphones to issue a terrifying warning to his title rivals. By explosively catching up to the very top of the goalscoring charts, Osimhen has forced one massive question: can anyone actually stop Galatasaray now?

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen firmly established his absolute supremacy in Turkish football on Monday evening, delivering a world-class striking masterclass to down bitter rivals Fenerbahce 2-1 in a highly explosive Intercontinental Derby.

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The Monday Night Football clash at RAMS Park was wrapped in tension, but the Nigerian international single-handedly proved to be the ultimate difference-maker.

Osimhen target-locked the visitors' defensive lines early on, netting two spectacular goals to send the home crowd into raptures.

The lethal double takes his staggering seasonal tally to eight goals and three assists in just seven matches, remarkably drawing him level with Mohamed Salah and Gift Orban at the absolute peak of the Super Lig Golden Boot race despite playing fewer games.

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Victor Osimhen celebrates derby win against Fenerbahce.

Osimhen warns rivals

A visibly ecstatic Osimhen refused to take the individual credit after the final whistle, launching an emotional tribute to the collective grit of the entire club before dropping a bold warning to the rest of the division.

“I mean, this victory, I have to say a very big thank you to my teammates for their concentration, resilience, hard work and everybody, absolutely everybody," Osimhen stated warmly during his post-match press conference.

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Osimhen has warned there is more to come from him and Gala.

"Also, the technical crew for their tactics for this game - it’s beautiful to see this type of performance. Inshallah, more to come from the boys and everyone."

The high-tempered victory firmly consolidates Galatasaray's iron grip at the top of the table. With the Super Eagles talisman operating at a terrifyingly efficient goals-per-minute ratio, opposing managers face a logistical nightmare trying to contain the reigning champions.

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