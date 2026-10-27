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WATCH: Yamal, Mbappe reactions as Harry Kane claims Ballon d'Or

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 08:15 - 27 October 2026
Harry Kane claimed football's biggest individual honour in front of Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe.
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The Bayern Munich and England striker was crowned the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner at a star-studded ceremony in London, becoming the first Englishman to lift the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

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Kane's extraordinary season, featuring a domestic treble with Bayern and a prolific goalscoring record for both club and country, proved decisive in a closely contested race.

Mbappe finished second and Yamal third after Spain's World Cup success, with the pair long considered Kane's closest rivals.

Michael Olise, Kane's Bayern teammate, placed ninth.

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Footage from the announcement has gone viral, capturing the contrasting reactions.

Yamal appeared visibly disappointed and hesitant to stand as the room erupted in applause, while Mbappe remained largely stoic. Olise, by contrast, smiled broadly and showed clear delight for his club colleague.

The Barcelona man had previously suggested Kane should not be awarded the Ballon d'Or on the basis of goals alone. However, after scoring 73-goals for club and country in the period in review, the England captain was hard to overlook.

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