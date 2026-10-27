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Ballon d'Or — Messi misses out on podium finish despite historic World Cup

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 07:59 - 27 October 2026
Harry Kane claimed the game's ultimate individual honour, beating out the likes of Lamine Yamal, and Lionel Messi in a historic night in London.
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The Bayern Munich and England striker was crowned the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner, becoming the first Englishman to lift the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

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Kane's prolific campaign, which included a domestic treble with Bayern and a strong showing for England at the World Cup, proved decisive.

Kylian Mbappe finished second and Lamine Yamal third after Spain's World Cup triumph. Rodri placed fourth, while eight-time winner Lionel Messi could only manage fifth despite guiding Argentina to the World Cup final in what many viewed as a historic swansong on the international stage.

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The Argentine's ranking meant he missed out on the podium for the first time in years.

Here is the full top 10

  • Harry Kane (Bayern Munich

  • )Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

  • Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

  • Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona)

  • Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)

  • Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

  • Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

  • Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

  • Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kane's triumph caps a remarkable individual season and ends a long wait for English football at the ceremony.

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