Ballon d'Or — Messi misses out on podium finish despite historic World Cup

Harry Kane claimed the game's ultimate individual honour, beating out the likes of Lamine Yamal, and Lionel Messi in a historic night in London.

The Bayern Munich and England striker was crowned the 2026 Ballon d'Or winner, becoming the first Englishman to lift the award since Michael Owen in 2001.

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Kane's prolific campaign, which included a domestic treble with Bayern and a strong showing for England at the World Cup, proved decisive.

Kylian Mbappe finished second and Lamine Yamal third after Spain's World Cup triumph. Rodri placed fourth, while eight-time winner Lionel Messi could only manage fifth despite guiding Argentina to the World Cup final in what many viewed as a historic swansong on the international stage.

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The Argentine's ranking meant he missed out on the podium for the first time in years.

Here is the full top 10

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich

)Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)

Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain)