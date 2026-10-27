'I don't care!' - Osimhen responds to haters after destroying Fenerbahce
The Nigeria international struck in the 29th and 44th minutes at Rams Park to give the hosts a commanding half-time lead.
He broke the deadlock, finding the back of the net after latching onto a precise assist from Barış Alper Yılmaz.
Just before the halftime whistle, the Nigerian superstar struck again. In the 44th minute, he headed home an attempted shot from Davinson Sánchez to double Galatasaray's advantage, completely changing the complexion of the derby heading into the break.
İrfan Can Kahveci’s spectacular overhead kick in the 62nd minute reduced the deficit, but Galatasaray held on to reclaim top spot in the Super Lig with 22 points, six clear of their rivals.
In today's episode of ''toughest photos ever'' 😮💨 #GSvFB https://t.co/KPAJvsPXkh— Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) October 26, 2026
Osimhen had faced criticism from some sections of the fanbase and media in the days leading up to the fixture over his recent form and body language. After the match, the striker made his feelings clear.
“There were discussions before the match this week. I love this club. I always say it,” Osimhen said.
“I will give everything for this club. I don’t care about social media. I see the fans. Galatasaray fans have always been behind me since I arrived.”
He added that he remains fully focused on the pitch and proud of the collective effort.
The brace marked another strong contribution from the forward, who continues to prove his worth in the intense environment of Turkish football’s biggest rivalry.