“The biggest club” — Victor Osimhen triggers furious rivals with bold derby declaration

Osimhen has warned there is more to come from him and Gala.

Osimhen has warned there is more to come from him and Gala.

Victor Osimhen delivered a stunning first-half brace to power Galatasaray to a 2-1 derby victory over Fenerbahce, before declaring Galatasaray as the biggest club in Turkiye.

With the football elite gathered at the London Palladium for the glamorous Ballon d’Or ceremony, Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen was busy writing his own legendary headlines under the roaring lights of RAMS Park.

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The Nigerian powerhouse delivered a lethal first-half brace to guide Galatasaray to a thrilling 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Fenerbahce, capturing crucial early-season derby bragging rights and extending his personal record as their ultimate tormentor with five goals in six meetings.

Speaking immediately after his match-winning heroics, an ecstatic Osimhen dropped a massive statement that is bound to infuriate Fenerbahce fans and trigger intense debates across football viewing centers.

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“When we get a win in the derby it's always an amazing feeling for the players and most especially for the fans,” Osimhen declared. “They will continue to get the bragging rights that Galatasaray is the biggest club in Turkiye and one of the biggest in the world.”

READ ALSO: Victor Osimhen issues bold warning to title rivals after Fenerbahce double

Speaking about the fans, the 27-year-old added; “I want to say a wonderful thank you to our fans for their wonderful support. They are the ones who have been pushing us before the blast of the whistle to the very end. I mean, this victory is dedicated to them.”

⚽️ Davinson Sánchez’in ceza sahası dışından harika şutunda Osimhen yaptığı kafa vuruşuyla farkı 2’ye çıkaran golü buluyor! 👏 #GSvFB https://t.co/aSK1yzZhK4 — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) October 26, 2026

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How Osimhen Dismantled Fenerbahce

The clash kicked off with typical, chaotic derby hostility. Heavy challenges flew in early, with match officials quickly flashing yellow cards to Fenerbahce duo İrfan Can Kahveci and Milan Skriniar, while Galatasaray's Davinson Sanchez was also booked in the fiery opening exchanges.

But once the dust settled, the night completely belonged to Osimhen.

The initial breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute when Baris Alper Yılmaz delivered a pinpoint cross, allowing Osimhen to cleanly dispatch a clinical opener.

Osimhen has warned there is more to come from him and Gala.

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The reigning African King of Football wasn't done, striking again on the stroke of halftime. In the 44th minute, Osimhen reacted quickest to nod home Davinson Sanchez's goal-bound header, handing the hosts a commanding two-goal cushion before the interval.

It was an absolute masterclass in centre-forward efficiency. Over his 88 minutes on the pitch, Osimhen terrorised the Fenerbahce backline despite having just 25 touches of the ball, unleashing seven dangerous attempts on goal through pure, intelligent movement.

The Fightback Fails

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Trailing at the break, Fenerbahce emerged for the second half with desperate urgency. Their heavy pressure paid off in the 62nd minute when Kahveci finished off a rapid counterattack to halve the deficit and set up a grandstand finish.

Fenerbahçe threw everything at the league leaders, bringing on attacking reinforcements including former Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu and striker Vedat Muriqi.

However, Galatasaray's defensive block held completely firm. Supported by disciplined, exhausting midfield shifts from Mario Lemina and Aleksey Batrakov, the hosts expertly killed off the closing stages to safeguard their lead until the final whistle.

Title Race Supremacy

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The massive 2-1 win preserves Galatasaray’s incredible unbeaten streak against their cross-town adversaries and firmly cements their position at the absolute summit of the Süper Lig table with 22 points.

Victor Osimhen celebrates derby win against Fenerbahce.