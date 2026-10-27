You are destined to lose — Osimhen's Galatasaray blasts Fenerbahce on social media

Galatasaray’s official English social media account delivered a brutal message to rivals Fenerbahce after Victor Osimhen’s brace secured a 2-1 derby victory at Rams Park.

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İrfan Can Kahveci’s spectacular overhead kick reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute, but Galatasaray held firm to move six points clear at the top of the Super Lig.

Shortly after the final whistle, the club posted: “You are destined to lose, @Fenerbahce #GSvFB.”

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The taunt quickly went viral, adding fuel to one of football’s fiercest rivalries. Galatasaray followed up with further jabs, accusing Fenerbahce of having “no intention to play football (because they can’t)” and labelling them “the most sore losers of all time.”

You are destined to lose, @Fenerbahce #GSvFB https://t.co/c0dyVddGSo — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) October 26, 2026

Another post noted that the visitors were “lucky the score ended only 2-1” and claimed they spent the evening trying to create chaos rather than compete.

- No intention to play football (because they can't 😭) - Lucky the score ended only in 2-1 😭 - Only trying to create chaos (the little guy thinks he's him 😭) - Most sore losers of all time 😭 Every year it's a different desperate spectacle at Ali Sami Yen, but the same old result. Galatasaray move on 🫰 — Galatasaray EN (@Galatasaray) October 26, 2026

The online needling comes after a heated contest that ended with two red cards shown after the final whistle. Galatasaray fans celebrated the result and the club’s unapologetic social media stance as further proof of their dominance in the Istanbul derby.

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