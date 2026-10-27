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You are destined to lose — Osimhen's Galatasaray blasts Fenerbahce on social media

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:58 - 27 October 2026
Galatasaray’s official English social media account delivered a brutal message to rivals Fenerbahce after Victor Osimhen’s brace secured a 2-1 derby victory at Rams Park.
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Osimhen had opened the scoring in the 29th minute and headed home a second just before half-time.

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İrfan Can Kahveci’s spectacular overhead kick reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute, but Galatasaray held firm to move six points clear at the top of the Super Lig.

Shortly after the final whistle, the club posted: “You are destined to lose, @Fenerbahce #GSvFB.”

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The taunt quickly went viral, adding fuel to one of football’s fiercest rivalries. Galatasaray followed up with further jabs, accusing Fenerbahce of having “no intention to play football (because they can’t)” and labelling them “the most sore losers of all time.”

Another post noted that the visitors were “lucky the score ended only 2-1” and claimed they spent the evening trying to create chaos rather than compete.

The online needling comes after a heated contest that ended with two red cards shown after the final whistle. Galatasaray fans celebrated the result and the club’s unapologetic social media stance as further proof of their dominance in the Istanbul derby.

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Fenerbahce, meanwhile, remain under pressure after falling further behind in the title race.

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