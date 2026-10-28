Akor Adams vs Inter: 79 minutes of hope, 2 minutes of madness!

Venezia put on an absolute defensive masterclass for 79 minutes to frustrate the league leaders. But a catastrophic two-minute meltdown completely destroyed Akor Adams' hard work and left the hosts empty-handed.

What will it profit Venezia to hold Inter Milan for 79 minutes, only to hand the defending champions the game with two own goals in the space of two minutes?​

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For nearly 80 minutes, Venezia looked capable of frustrating Inter Milan and picking up a valuable result in their battle against relegation. Then came the ultimate football heartbreak.

Akor Adams shines

But before Venezia's late collapse, Nigerian striker Akor Adams had given Inter something to think about.

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The Super Eagles forward forced a superb one-handed, low save from Ivan Provedel early in the game.

The Inter goalkeeper, 32, was in fine form, producing four saves, including another impressive stop with that same one hand.

Adams was lively throughout, completing 100% of his dribbles, creating two chances and registering two key passes, including one big chance created.

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Full time. #ArancioNeroVerde 🟠⚫🟢 https://t.co/TPYbaNMpe5 — Venezia FC (@VeneziaFC_EN) October 28, 2026

His biggest moment, however, came with his only shot of the game. It was enough to test Provedel, but the goalkeeper had the answer.

Adams played the entire 90 minutes, but even his best efforts could not prevent Venezia from suffering another painful defeat.

The Collapse - Two own goals in the 80th and 82nd minutes.

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The cruel irony? Venezia worked hard for 79 minutes before two defensive disasters in two minutes undid everything.

The nightmare began when a dangerous Inter cross unluckily deflected off Venezia defender Matías Moreno, spinning helplessly past his own goalkeeper to shatter the deadlock.

Before the home fans could even process the heartbreak, the stadium was plunged into absolute silence just sixty seconds later.

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In the 81st minute, a deflected Carlos Augusto header took a wicked deviation off fellow defender Redouane Halhal, nestling into the back of the net for a second consecutive own goal.

Just like that, game over. Two minutes of pure, unadulterated madness completely erased 79 minutes of heroic, tactical warfare.

Inter Milan took the three points and returned to the top of Serie A. Venezia remain rooted to the bottom, while Adams is still searching for more goals, having scored twice in Serie A this season.

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For Venezia, it was a case of so close, yet so far.