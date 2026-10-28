Former NBA Star Lamar Odom Becomes First NBA Star to Join OnlyFans

Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom has officially joined OnlyFans, becoming the first NBA star to do so.

The 46-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers forward announced the move alongside his girlfriend, real estate professional Rachel Bradley, who also created a profile.

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Odom launched his page with a special introductory subscription rate of $3.25 before transitioning to a standard $13 monthly tier.

Lamar Odom and his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian | IMAGO

Addressing the immediate assumptions surrounding the platform’s reputation for adult content, Odom stressed that his presence aims to provide an authentic, unfiltered look into his private world.

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Lamar Odom Becomes First NBA Star To Join OnlyFans: 'I’ve Always Been An Open Book' https://t.co/0gZsCB4Vhf — TMZ (@TMZ) October 27, 2026

In his official profile bio, the former Sixth Man of the Year invited supporters to look beyond his athletic accolades and reality television past:

"You’ve seen me on the court. You’ve seen me on TV. Now get to know the REAL me. A little more personal. A little more playful. And a side of Lamar you haven’t seen before."

Odom noted that while his life has long resembled an open book, from his high-profile marriage to Khloé Kardashian to his documented health battles and recovery, plenty of untold stories remain.