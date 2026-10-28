Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi reveals EPL club that are 'awful to watch'

Former Nigeria captain and Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has launched a scathing assessment of Manchester United, labeling the Red Devils "awful to watch" after recent performances.

Manchester United are on an awful run of form, winless in 8 games, and just above the Premier League relegation zone.

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Mikel Obi, a Premier League winner with Chelsea, has shared his thoughts on the state of affairs at the club, calling their football 'awful to watch'

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, the 2013 AFCON winner pointed out that the supporters have every right to be frustrated with the lackluster displays and lack of cohesion on the pitch.

"They were dreadful to watch, awful to watch. It was a disaster."

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Man Utd have struggled this season

Despite earning the permanent managerial role over the summer after securing Champions League qualification, Carrick finds himself on the brink of the sack.

The Red Devils have endured an abysmal start to the campaign, managing just two victories across their opening 12 matches in all competitions.

With pressure mounting rapidly from INEOS and the club's hierarchy, Carrick is reportedly running out of time to salvage his tenure.

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Mikel suggested United need an elite, established tactician like Aston Villa’s Unai Emery to reset the culture and restore the club to its former stature.