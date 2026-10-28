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Arsenal legend Henry slammed for 'rude comments' to Kate Scott & Yamal during Ballon d'Or

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:49 - 28 October 2026
Thierry Henry has faced widespread criticism for his comments towards co-presenter Kate Scott and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal during Monday night’s Ballon d’Or ceremony in London.
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The Arsenal legend co-hosted the two-hour show at the Palladium Theatre alongside Scott, where Harry Kane emerged as the winner.

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Early in the evening, he interrupted Scott as she introduced the Socrates Award, named after the Brazilian footballer and humanitarian.

“We’ll also give out the Socrates Award, which was,” Scott began, before Henry cut her off. “What do you mean Socrates? We don’t have any philosophers here; it’s ‘Soc-ra-tes’,” he said.

Scott apologised for her pronunciation and replied: “Excuse my pronunciation, everybody. Trust Thierry to get it right.”

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Henry continued speaking over her, adding: “Yes, Doctor Socrates, we’re not going to debate here.”

Scottish author and Brazilian football expert Andrew Downie, who wrote the book Doctor Socrates: Footballer, Philosopher, Legend, criticised the exchange.

“Thierry Henry is rude and incorrect. She pronounced it properly. I know, I wrote a whole book about the man,” he posted on X.

Henry also drew fire for his interaction with Yamal. As the 19-year-old collected the Young Talent of the Year award for the third consecutive year, Henry asked: “It’s your third one, right? But is it the one you really wanted to win?”

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Yamal finished third in the Ballon d’Or behind winner Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

Many viewers described the remarks as awkward and disrespectful towards both Scott and the young Barcelona winger.

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