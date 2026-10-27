Advertisement

Go to Saudi — Man United legend slams Bruno Fernandes

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:46 - 27 October 2026
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has come under fresh fire from a club legend.
Advertisement

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has launched an attack on club captain Bruno Fernandes, urging the midfielder to leave European football for Saudi Arabia following his unprecedented public criticism of manager Michael Carrick.

Advertisement

The legendary English midfielder, who won 11 Premier League titles during his illustrious Old Trafford career, insists that Fernandes has completely destroyed his own leadership credibility.

The comments arrive during a sensitive period at Manchester United, with the dressing room fracturing under the weight of an abysmal start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Scholes demands Saudi Arabia exit

Advertisement

Scholes directed his fury at Fernandes' decision to openly question Carrick's tactical setup following the club's humiliating 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Como last week.

Speaking on a recent broadcast, Scholes stated that such blatant insubordination from a designated leader crosses an uncrossable line in professional football.

"What Bruno Fernandes said last week, I think that's unforgivable," Scholes declared. "How can Bruno Fernandes be trusted to be captain of any team he ever goes to now?" he questioned.

"I think he probably needs to get away from European football and just go to Saudi, just get out the way," Scholes added. "I don't think any manager, any member of staff can trust him after that."

Paul Scholes || Credit: Imago
Paul Scholes says Mikel was a classic number 6. || Credit: Imago
Advertisement

What happened

Following the loss in Italy to Como, Fernandes used his post-match interviews to cast doubt on the coaching staff's defensive structure and midfield assignments.

Carrick immediately retaliated by dropping his captain to the bench for their subsequent Premier League fixture on Sunday, October 25.

Fernandes remained an unused substitute as he watched his teammates suffer a catastrophic 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, plunging the club into 16th place in the league table.

Advertisement

Contract standoff fuels exit rumours

The deteriorating relationship with the manager coincides with mounting uncertainty regarding Fernandes' long-term future in Manchester.

Recent reports indicate that the midfielder has formally rejected a contract renewal offer from the Manchester United hierarchy.

Since joining the club from Sporting in January 2020, Fernandes has been instrumental in securing the 2022/23 Carabao Cup and the 2023/24 FA Cup.

Echoes of past captains

Advertisement

This public fallout closely mirrors the infamous departure of former Manchester United captain Roy Keane in 2005.

Keane was abruptly forced out of the club by Sir Alex Ferguson after criticising his own teammates on the club's in-house television channel following a 4-1 defeat to Middlesbrough.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Bet of the Day: Top Predictions For Today's League Cup Matches
Bet Of The Day
28.10.2026
Bet of the Day: Top Predictions For Today's League Cup Matches
Go to Saudi — Man United legend slams Bruno Fernandes
Football
27.10.2026
Go to Saudi — Man United legend slams Bruno Fernandes
Mbappe responds after getting cancelled by China
Football
27.10.2026
Mbappe responds after getting cancelled by China
Rotation, Dowman red card: How Fleetwood shock Arsenal in EFL Cup 4th round
Football
27.10.2026
Rotation, Dowman red card: How Fleetwood shock Arsenal in EFL Cup 4th round
Yamal breaks silence after losing Ballon d'Or to Harry Kane
Football
27.10.2026
Yamal breaks silence after losing Ballon d'Or to Harry Kane
Ballon d'Or: Ex-PSG star explains calculated move that helped Mbappe finish ahead of Yamal, Messi
Football
27.10.2026
Ballon d'Or: Ex-PSG star explains calculated move that helped Mbappe finish ahead of Yamal, Messi