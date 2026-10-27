Go to Saudi — Man United legend slams Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has come under fresh fire from a club legend.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has launched an attack on club captain Bruno Fernandes, urging the midfielder to leave European football for Saudi Arabia following his unprecedented public criticism of manager Michael Carrick.

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The legendary English midfielder, who won 11 Premier League titles during his illustrious Old Trafford career, insists that Fernandes has completely destroyed his own leadership credibility.

The comments arrive during a sensitive period at Manchester United, with the dressing room fracturing under the weight of an abysmal start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Scholes demands Saudi Arabia exit

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Scholes directed his fury at Fernandes' decision to openly question Carrick's tactical setup following the club's humiliating 4-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Como last week.

Speaking on a recent broadcast, Scholes stated that such blatant insubordination from a designated leader crosses an uncrossable line in professional football.

"What Bruno Fernandes said last week, I think that's unforgivable," Scholes declared. "How can Bruno Fernandes be trusted to be captain of any team he ever goes to now?" he questioned.

"I think he probably needs to get away from European football and just go to Saudi, just get out the way," Scholes added. "I don't think any manager, any member of staff can trust him after that."

Paul Scholes says Mikel was a classic number 6. || Credit: Imago

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What happened

Following the loss in Italy to Como, Fernandes used his post-match interviews to cast doubt on the coaching staff's defensive structure and midfield assignments.

Carrick immediately retaliated by dropping his captain to the bench for their subsequent Premier League fixture on Sunday, October 25.

Fernandes remained an unused substitute as he watched his teammates suffer a catastrophic 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, plunging the club into 16th place in the league table.

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Contract standoff fuels exit rumours

The deteriorating relationship with the manager coincides with mounting uncertainty regarding Fernandes' long-term future in Manchester.

Recent reports indicate that the midfielder has formally rejected a contract renewal offer from the Manchester United hierarchy.

Since joining the club from Sporting in January 2020, Fernandes has been instrumental in securing the 2022/23 Carabao Cup and the 2023/24 FA Cup.

Echoes of past captains

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This public fallout closely mirrors the infamous departure of former Manchester United captain Roy Keane in 2005.