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Shock as China ban LaLiga after Mbappe 'dictator' comments

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 20:16 - 27 October 2026
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has suspended all LaLiga broadcasts after Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe sparked outrage with comments comparing himself to former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.
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In a recent interview, Mbappe, who finished second at the Ballon d'Or, was asked about his favourite meme of himself.

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He replied: “The one that made me laugh the most is the one where they put my face on a Chinese dictator. I use it a lot with my friends.”

The remark, widely interpreted as a reference to Mao, triggered an immediate backlash in China.

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CCTV halted coverage of LaLiga matches and any games involving Mbappe, while removing all advertisements featuring the Frenchman.

Several major Chinese brands, including beverage giant Dongpeng and dairy companies Mengniu and Milkground, also terminated their sponsorship deals with the player, citing “zero tolerance” for actions that hurt national feelings.

Mbappe has now issued a public apology. “During a recent interview, I reacted to an image of myself.

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"My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” he said.

“I apologise to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry.”

LaLiga president Javier Tebas also apologised on behalf of the league, stressing that Mbappe’s comments were made in a personal capacity and did not represent Spanish football.

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