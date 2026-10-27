Alonso delivers bad news to Chelsea fans ahead of Liverpool clash

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso delivered a devastating team news ahead of the EFL Cup clash against Liverpool.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has confirmed that star striker João Pedro will be sidelined for several weeks after suffering a thigh injury, effectively ruling him out of their EFL Cup clash against Liverpool.

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The Brazilian forward was a noticeable absentee during Chelsea's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday after picking up the fitness issue in training late last week.

While there was initial optimism around Stamford Bridge that the 25-year-old would only face a brief spell on the sidelines, Alonso addressed the media on Tuesday, October 27, to deliver a bleak update on his primary attacking outlet.

Alonso details the setback

Speaking ahead of their midweek Carabao Cup trip to Anfield, Alonso offered absolute clarity on the situation, revealing that the medical team has discovered fluid around the affected area.

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"He has an injury of his thigh and he is going to be out for a few weeks," Alonso told reporters. "Let's see how many. We don't want to predict that, but he is not ready for the next games.”

An irreplaceable attacking force

The timing of the injury is utterly devastating for Chelsea, as Pedro has been the undisputed focal point of their attack throughout the 2026/27 campaign.

Before suffering the thigh issue, the forward had been in electric form, registering five goals and three assists in just seven appearances across all competitions.

His ability to link play and finish clinically has completely transformed Chelsea's offensive dynamics this season, making his prolonged absence a tactical hurdle for Alonso to overcome.

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