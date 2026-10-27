Manchester United make decision on Michael Carrick

Manchester United have decided to keep Michael Carrick in charge after crisis talks following Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

The under-fire manager survived the high-level discussions at Carrington involving CEO Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox. Carrick will continue preparing the team for this weekend’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.

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United’s poor form has left Carrick’s position under intense scrutiny. The side have now gone eight games without a win in all competitions and sit near the bottom of the Premier League table.

The loss to Bournemouth came just days after a 4-1 Champions League thrashing at Como, during which captain Bruno Fernandes publicly questioned the manager’s tactics.

Carrick responded by dropping Fernandes to the bench for the Bournemouth game, a decision that backfired as the Cherries ran riot at Old Trafford.

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🚨 JUST IN: Michael Carrick has ARRIVED back at Carrington this morning in his Manchester United tracksuit. #MUFC [@TyMarshall_MEN] https://t.co/8ystIfNVNr — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) October 27, 2026

Despite the results, many supporters continue to back Carrick, chanting his name after the final whistle on Sunday.

🚨 | Crynch talks are ONGOING over Carrick’s future, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Joel and Avram Glazer, Berrada and Wilcox involved. But all indications are that NO FINAL decision has been taken and so he continues. Carrick is now EXPECTED to take training on Tuesday, when his squad reports in. [@lauriewhitwell] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) October 27, 2026

The former midfielder had earned the permanent job in the summer after guiding the team to third place and Champions League qualification last season.

While Carrick remains in the dugout for now, the club has been linked with potential replacements including Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe and Unai Emery should results fail to improve.

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