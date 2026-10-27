Yamal breaks silence after losing Ballon d'Or to Harry Kane

Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal released a statement on social media after coming third in the Ballon d'Or.

Lamine Yamal has broken his silence following the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, posting a mature and reflective statement on Instagram after narrowly missing out on football's ultimate individual prize.

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The 19-year-old Barcelona sensation finished third in the final voting sequence at the London Palladium on Monday night.

He was ultimately bested by Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, who claimed the award, and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, who finished as the runner-up.

What Yamal said

Taking to his personal social media account on Tuesday morning, the Spanish international displayed remarkable perspective for a teenager processing a podium finish.

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"My time will come, good things take time, I trust the path I'm building," Yamal wrote to his millions of followers.

"Without rushing, with enthusiasm and the peace of mind that one day my moment will arrive," the winger added, signaling his unwavering belief in his future trajectory.

A shift in tone

The measured Instagram post represents a significant shift from the confidence Yamal projected in the weeks leading up to the Parisian gala.

Throughout the autumn, the teenager wore his heart on his sleeve during multiple media rounds. He explicitly stated in multiple interviews that he desperately wanted to win the main Ballon d'Or and believed he deserved it.

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His ambitious claims were backed by a staggering 2025/26 campaign, during which he guided Barcelona to the LALIGA title before orchestrating Spain's glorious 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph in North America.

The Kopa Trophy consolation

While he missed out on the main prize, Yamal did not leave London empty-handed. The Catalan forward was awarded a historic, record-extending third consecutive Kopa Trophy, officially recognising him once again as the best under-21 player on the planet.

However, Yamal' made it clear that his 19-year-old Barcelona and Spain defensive teammate, Pau Cubarsí, was the rightful and most deserving winner of the 2026 Kopa Trophy.

Refocusing on domestic dominance

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Despite the undeniable disappointment of falling short in the senior category due to a fragmented Spanish voting bloc, Yamal immediately pivoted his public focus back to his employers.

"Congratulations to the winners, my focus is back on what's important, making FC Barcelona win again," Yamal concluded in his post.