Mbappe responds after getting cancelled by China

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe released a statement following the intense reaction to his comments regarding Mao Zhedong.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has issued a formal apology to China after comments he made regarding an internet meme sparked outrage and serious financial consequences.

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The 27-year-old French superstar took to his social media accounts on Tuesday to publish a statement in French, Mandarin, and English addressing the escalating diplomatic and commercial disaster.

What happened

The controversy stems from a recently circulated video in which Mbappé discussed internet memes that routinely depict him as a dictator due to his influence within the sport.

When describing the funniest meme he had encountered, Mbappé noted that his face had been digitally altered onto the body of "some guy – I think he's a Chinese dictator."

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The image in question depicted Mao Zedong, the founding leader of the People's Republic of China, a sensitive historical figure who remains revered by millions in the country despite a legacy of disastrous mid-century policies.

Mbappé pleads for forgiveness amid commercial collapse

The reaction from the Chinese market was instantaneous and devastating to Mbappé's personal commercial portfolio.

Within hours of the video gaining traction on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, three major brands—Eastroc Beverage, dairy giant Mengniu, and Milkground—announced the immediate termination of their sponsorship contracts with the player.

"My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world," Mbappé wrote in his public apology.

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"I apologize to everyone my words have upset. This was absolutely not my intention. I have deep respect for the Chinese people and their history, and I am sincerely sorry."

LALIGA desperately scrambles to save its television deal

The fallout has rapidly expanded beyond the player to threaten the entirety of Spanish football.

Chinese state television network CCTV officially suspended its broadcasts of LALIGA matches, instantly jeopardising one of the league's most lucrative and vital international television partnerships.

Desperate to salvage the relationship, LALIGA released an official statement distancing itself from its marquee player. The league apologised on behalf of its clubs, reiterating that Mbappé's comments were made in a personal capacity.

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The league's president Javier Tebas also issued a personal apology, emphasising that a relationship built over many years should not be destroyed by a single episode.

Tebas further promised to implement concrete awareness protocols for players and clubs to prevent similar cultural offenses in the future.