Rotation, Dowman red card: How Fleetwood shock Arsenal in EFL Cup 4th round

Arsenal suffered a shocking result in the EFL Cup 4th round suffering shock elimination to Fleetwood Town.

League Two side Fleetwood Town pulled off one of the greatest shocks in recent EFL Cup history on Tuesday night, eliminating Premier League champions Arsenal 5-3 on penalties after a dramatic 1-1 draw at Highbury Stadium.

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The Fourth Round tie was expected to be a routine outing for Mikel Arteta’s star-studded squad, but the fourth-tier hosts delivered a phenomenal, gritty performance to embarrass their top-flight opponent.

The catastrophic result raises further questions about Arteta’s shoddy track record in domestic cup competitions, as Arsenal once again failed to translate their imperious league form into knockout success.

Key match details

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Fleetwood completely stunned the heavily rotated visitors by taking the lead in the 20th minute. Aaron Loupalo-Bi sent the home crowd into a frenzy, finishing a well-worked move to give the League Two side a shock 1-0 advantage against the run of play.

Despite monopolising possession and launching wave after wave of attacks, Arsenal struggled to break down Fleetwood's heroic low block and went into halftime trailing.

Arteta demanded an immediate response, and Arsenal found their equaliser shortly after the restart. In the 49th minute, Viktor Gyökeres struck from close range to make it 1-1, seemingly restoring order.

We have knocked Arsenal out of the League Cup. Wow. 🤩 🤝 Fox Group https://t.co/iTQNyb4YcH — Fleetwood Town Football Club (@ftfc) October 27, 2026

Expecting to push on and find a winner, the Premier League champions introduced heavy hitters like Martin Ødegaard and Ben White off the bench.

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However, Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch produced the game of his life, making several miraculous saves to keep the score level. Arsenal's night went from frustrating to disastrous in the 85th minute when young midfielder Max Dowman was shown a straight red card, leaving the visitors to finish regular time with 10 men.

With no extra time in this round of the competition, the match went straight to a penalty shootout. Fleetwood executed flawlessly, converting all five of their spot-kicks through Ronan Coughlan, Harrison Neal, Will Davies, Andy Cannon, and Conor Haughey.