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'This is the end' - Sam Allardyce reveals 'sad' conversation with Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:04 - 28 October 2026
Super Eagles and Premier League legend Jay Jay Okocha spent 4 successful years under Sam Allardyce at Bolton Wanderers.
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Former Bolton Wanderers manager Sam Allardyce has recalled his time working with Nigerian legend Jay Jay Okocha.

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Okocha spent four years at Bolton, dazzling the Premier League with his exceptional skills and becoming a fan favorite.

Allardyce remembered the difficulty of parting ways with the "world-class" midfielder.

Okocha at Bolton || Imago
Okocha at Bolton || Imago
Mikel Arteta squaring up against J.J Okocha in the Premier League || Image credit: Imago
Mikel Arteta squaring up against J.J Okocha in the Premier League || Image credit: Imago
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“Probably one of the saddest things, when you’ve got what you consider a world-class player, when my job is to say 'this is the end',” Big Sam said on the Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

"When you are talking to somebody with the class of Jay Jay, on and off the field, and what he brings."

Allardyce acknowledged that Okocha's departure was partly due to the physical demands of the Premier League, which were beginning to catch up with him.

"The Premier League – in our opinion and what the stats were saying – was catching up with him a little bit."

Despite the challenges of parting ways, the former England boss was grateful that Okocha's departure was amicable.

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"You just hope you part on reasonable (terms) and, of course, that is what happened. But what a journey."

Okocha's legacy continues to be celebrated by fans, who remember not only his incredible skills but also his infectious smile and joyful approach to the game.

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