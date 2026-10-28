Ronaldo beats Messi, Cryuff to Ballon d'Or of All Time award (Full top 10 list)

Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008 (Credit to Getty Images)

Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008 (Credit to Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has merged as the winner of France Football's Ballon d'Or of All Time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been crowned the winner of the "Ballon d'Or of All Time" (B.O.A.T.) award, with fans voting his legendary 2008 campaign as the single greatest Ballon d'Or-winning season in football history.

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The final results of the poll were announced on Wednesday, October 28, concluding a massive online engagement initiative by France Football and UEFA that allowed supporters to have their say.

The award exclusively honours the best single edition from players who have won the Ballon d'Or multiple times, placing Ronaldo's breakout year at Manchester United at the summit.

An exclusive, month-long fan vote

Unlike the traditional Ballon d'Or, which relies on a specialised jury of international journalists, the B.O.A.T. award was entirely determined by a global public vote.

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The digital polls officially opened to the public on October 1, 2026, and ran continuously for nearly a month before closing at 23:59 Paris time on October 27.

To maximise participation, the organisers incentivised the voting process, offering fans who cast their ballots a chance to win two exclusive tickets to the upcoming 2027 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

Beating Messi in a stacked top five

When the final tallies were published on Wednesday and widely amplified by prominent football journalists like Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo emerged victorious over his historic rival, Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo's 2008 campaign claimed the top spot, edging out Messi's record-shattering 2012 season, which finished in second place.

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The Portuguese forward also dominated the remainder of the top five. His 2017 season with Real Madrid secured third place, while his 2016 campaign finished fifth. Messi's 2023 season, buoyed by Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory, landed in fourth place.

The rest of the top ten featured a mix of both legends, including Ronaldo's 2014 and 2013 campaigns alongside Messi's 2015, 2011, and 2009 seasons.

The legendary 2007/08 campaign

Ronaldo's victory serves as a powerful reminder of his devastating impact during his first stint in English football.

The 2008 Ballon d'Or recognised his phenomenal 2007/08 season with Manchester United, a campaign where he transitioned from an elite winger into an unstoppable goalscoring machine.

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He amassed a staggering 42 goals in all competitions, including 31 goals in the Premier League to secure the European Golden Shoe and seven goals in the Champions League.

His individual brilliance directly translated to major collective silverware, as he led Sir Alex Ferguson's side to both the 2007/08 Premier League title and the 2007/08 UEFA Champions League title, famously scoring a towering header against Chelsea in the Moscow final.