Bayern set to block Kane to Barcelona

Bayern Munich are working round the clock to prevent Harry Kane from leaving the club when his current deal ends.

Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has confirmed the German giants are finalising a lucrative contract extension for their star striker, effectively shutting down rumours of a potential move to Barcelona.

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The 33-year-old England captain is currently in the final eight months of his original four-year deal, which is set to expire in June 2027.

With the January transfer window rapidly approaching, foreign clubs like Barcelona would legally be permitted to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the forward if no extension is signed.

Dreesen addresses the media

Speaking directly to the German publication BILD on Thursday, Dreesen exuded absolute confidence regarding the ongoing negotiations.

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The Bayern executive made it clear that the club has no intention of letting the recently crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or winner depart the Allianz Arena.

"I'm very positive! We are working on the details," Dreesen told BILD. "Harry is fantastic, we’re proud to have the Ballon d’Or winner," the chief executive added, highlighting the immense prestige Kane brings to the Bavarian institution.

The Barcelona threat and the Lewandowski precedent

The urgency around Kane's contract stems from reports that Barcelona and certain Premier League clubs are closely monitoring his expiring deal.

The Catalan club views Kane as an ideal market opportunity to secure a world-class finisher without paying a monumental transfer fee.

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This situation presents an uncomfortable historical parallel for the Bayern Munich hierarchy. In July 2022, Bayern famously lost their legendary Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona under similar contractual pressure.

Lewandowski, who played for Bayern from 2014 to 2022 and won the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League with the club, reportedly forced the move to Spain partly because he believed the global visibility of Barcelona would enhance his own Ballon d'Or prospects.

A different outcome for Kane

Despite the persistent rumours, Kane's situation at Bayern Munich contrasts sharply with Lewandowski's final months in Germany.

Kane does not need to leave Bavaria to secure the sport's ultimate individual prize, having just won the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or on Monday while wearing a Bayern shirt.

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The English forward earned the accolade following a historically dominant 2025/26 campaign, where he scored 61 goals in 51 competitive matches for Bayern.

His incredible domestic output directly propelled Vincent Kompany's side to both the 2025/26 Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal crown.