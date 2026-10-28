Another bad news for Carrick: Man United key player out until 2027

Manchester United have suffered another major injury set back as their season continues to implode.

Manchester United have suffered a massive blow to their attacking aspirations following the confirmation that striker Benjamin Šeško has been ruled out for the remainder of 2026.

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The 23-year-old Slovenian international will completely miss the rest of the calendar year as he continues to battle a serious and persistent shin injury.

He is not expected to return to first-team training until at least January 2027, plunging manager Michael Carrick into a deepening offensive crisis.

🚨 Benjamin Šreško will be out until at least January due to shin injury, confirmed. Manchester Uniter want their striker to be back in 2027 when 100% recovered, reports @TheAthleticFC. https://t.co/XeF5njEEMC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2026

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The enduring shin problem

Šeško's fitness struggles have been a continuous dark cloud hovering over Old Trafford since the conclusion of the previous campaign.

The striker originally aggravated the shin issue during Manchester United's encounter with Liverpool in May 2026.

That initial setback sidelined him for the final weeks of the 2025/26 season, forcing him to undergo a carefully managed rehabilitation programme throughout the summer.

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Despite early optimism from the club's medical staff that he would be fully fit for the start of the 2026/27 campaign, the injury has stubbornly persisted.

Consequently, Šeško has not started a single Premier League game this season. His involvement has been remarkably limited, accumulating a mere 76 minutes of EPL football across four substitute appearances before suffering this latest major setback.

A major blow to Carrick's plans

The extended absence of their primary centre-forward is a devastating blow for Michael Carrick.

Manchester United's attacking unit have completely failed to click in Šeško's absence, contributing significantly to their abysmal start to the Premier League season.

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With no recognised senior backup striker recruited during the summer transfer window, Carrick has been forced into an uncomfortable period of tactical experimentation.

The manager has unsuccessfully attempted to deploy various wide players (Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford) and attacking midfielders (Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha), out of position to fill the glaring void at the top of the pitch.

A missing catalyst

The sheer magnitude of the loss is underscored by Šeško's profound impact during the previous campaign.

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He finished his debut campaign as the club's joint-top scorer, netting 11 times in the Premier League and providing a much-needed focal point for their attacking transitions.