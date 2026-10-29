Davido sends Lamine Yamal six-word message after Ballon d'Or 2026 heartbreak

Afrobeats superstar Davido has sparked reactions after sending a defiant message to Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal following his third-place finish at the 2026 Ballon d'Or awards.

Nigerian music superstar Davido believes it is only a matter of time before Lamine Yamal wins the Ballon d’Or.

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The Afrobeats sensation showed his support for the Barcelona wonderkid in the comments section of the teenager’s latest Instagram post following his third-place finish at the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards.

Yamal, who continues to establish himself as one of football’s brightest young talents, left the ceremony with another major individual honour, winning his third Kopa Trophy as the world’s best young player.

However, it was Davido’s brief message to the Spanish international that caught the attention of fans.

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Lamine Yamal was optimistic this was the year for him.

What Davido Told Lamine Yamal

The Nigerian hitmaker left an encouraging message for the Barcelona star, suggesting that his time at the top of world football would come.

“Theу won’t have a choice soon,” Davido wrote as posted by Pulse Sports on Instagram.

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Davido performed to a sold-out crowd in Barcelona on Easter Sunday | IMAGO

The comment appeared to suggest that Yamal’s performances will eventually make him an unavoidable choice for the sport’s biggest individual prize.

Although the teenager missed out on the 2026 Ballon d’Or, Davido’s message reflected confidence that the Barcelona star could eventually claim the prestigious award.

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Lamine Yamal’s Ballon d’Or Ambition

Despite finishing third in the 2026 rankings, Yamal continues to attract attention for his performances and achievements at a remarkably young age.

His third Kopa Trophy further underlined his standing among the leading young players in world football.

For Yamal, the next step will be to turn that individual promise into a Ballon d’Or-winning campaign.

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Davido’s message has added another voice to the growing belief that the Barcelona star could eventually reach that milestone.