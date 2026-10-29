I love him — Italian star hails Maduka Okoye after heroic performance

Udinese forward Nicolò Zaniolo has heaped praise on Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye after the Nigerian produced a crucial penalty save to secure a vital point against Parma.

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Okoye was the standout performer, diving low to deny Adrián Bernabé from the spot in the 69th minute after a handball decision against defender James Abankwah.

The stop earned the 27-year-old the Man of the Match award and delivered his first Serie A clean sheet of the 2026/27 season.

Before the game, Okoye had conceded 18 goals across nine appearances without a shutout. His intervention proved decisive as Udinese created the better chances but needed the goalkeeper’s heroics to leave with a point in the relegation battle.

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Maduka Okoye is the Panini Player of the Match 🧤 #ParmaUdinese https://t.co/HEjq7vJqhy — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) October 28, 2026

Speaking after the match, Zaniolo was full of admiration for his teammate.

“It’s not the first time Maduka has saved us. I love him; he’s a good person and a fantastic goalkeeper,” the Italian international said.

“Today, thanks to him, we broke our losing streak and got a point away from home that moves us up the table.”

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Okoye himself described the save as pure instinct and admitted the side had been unlucky in recent weeks while missing key players such as Zaniolo.