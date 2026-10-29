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How I met my beautiful Moroccan wife - Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh opens up

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 10:04 - 29 October 2026
Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has opened up on the charming story of how he met his Moroccan wife, Hafida, over 30 years ago.
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The former Nigeria captain and his wife have been together since 1994 and share two children, Denzel and Shanice.

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Speaking in a recent interview on The Play Zone podcast, Oliseh recounted the unexpected encounter that changed his life.

“The Moroccan woman I married then was about the best option I had then.

"I go buy CD for Tong that is 30 minutes away from my place, it was during the summer,” Oliseh said.

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He explained that he was browsing R&B music when a beautiful lady entered the store. Rain was falling heavily, and she had been riding a bicycle but stopped because of the weather to look at the music selection.

“Then one beautiful lady just entered the place, and I was checking R and B music, and rain was falling, and she was riding bicycle because it was raining; she could not ride the bicycle, so she stopped to listen to music,” he continued. Oliseh admitted her appearance immediately struck him.

“Then I saw her, and I said to myself that this one can’t go. Then I said to her how come you’re this beautiful?”

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That simple compliment marked the beginning of a lasting relationship.

The couple have remained together through Oliseh’s successful playing career at clubs including Ajax, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, as well as his later coaching and media work.

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