How I met my beautiful Moroccan wife - Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh opens up

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has opened up on the charming story of how he met his Moroccan wife, Hafida, over 30 years ago.

The former Nigeria captain and his wife have been together since 1994 and share two children, Denzel and Shanice.

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Speaking in a recent interview on The Play Zone podcast, Oliseh recounted the unexpected encounter that changed his life.

“The Moroccan woman I married then was about the best option I had then.

"I go buy CD for Tong that is 30 minutes away from my place, it was during the summer,” Oliseh said.

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He explained that he was browsing R&B music when a beautiful lady entered the store. Rain was falling heavily, and she had been riding a bicycle but stopped because of the weather to look at the music selection.

“Then one beautiful lady just entered the place, and I was checking R and B music, and rain was falling, and she was riding bicycle because it was raining; she could not ride the bicycle, so she stopped to listen to music,” he continued. Oliseh admitted her appearance immediately struck him.

“Then I saw her, and I said to myself that this one can’t go. Then I said to her how come you’re this beautiful?”

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That simple compliment marked the beginning of a lasting relationship.