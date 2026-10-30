Can Lookman end goal drought? Tension boils as Super Eagles star confronts Levante after 5 months without a goal

Ademola Lookman faces immense pressure as Atletico Madrid travel to Levante on Matchday 11. The Nigerian star aims to end a five-month LaLiga goal drought with Diego Simeone considering a tactical shift on the left wing.

A highly anticipated LaLiga clash is locked into the schedule for this Saturday, and Nigerian football fans are already bracing themselves for an absolute civil war on social media.

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Diego Simeone's flying Atletico Madrid side are scheduled to travel to the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia to face a struggling Levante UD team on Matchday 11.

On paper, the contest looks completely one-sided. Atletico currently stand as the most terrifyingly in-form team in the league, storming into the weekend on the back of six straight victories across all competitions and four consecutive clean sheets.

Conversely, the desperate hosts have captured just one victory from their last seven outings and are fighting tooth and nail to stay clear of the drop zone.

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⚽️ NEXT MATCH: 🆚 @Atleti 📅 Sábado 31 de octubre 🕒 14:00 horas 🏟️ Ciutat de València @Lowi_es #LevanteUDAtleti https://t.co/GjGnygFTGU — Levante UD (@LevanteUD) October 29, 2026

But while Spanish fans are tracking the title race, the primary focal point for Nigerian sports communities is entirely fixed on a single individual under immense pressure: Ademola Lookman.

The 5-Month Nightmare in Madrid

Despite Atletico Madrid’s spectacular collective form, Lookman's first full season in Spain since his blockbusting transfer last winter has completely veered off track.

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The 29-year-old winger has found himself caught in a brutal, exhausting individual struggle, managing a dismal return of just one single goal in 10 LaLiga matches this season.

Ademola Lookman has just one goal in 10 games.

His last domestic goal for the club came way back in August during a dominant 3-1 victory over Sevilla. Since that strike, the Nigerian international has gone a staggering, unbelievable five months without finding the back of the net in Spanish league play.

While he did break his overall drought with a crucial, temporary relief goal against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League a few weeks ago, his domestic league form has continued to decline, prompting intense, public scrutiny from Spanish media insiders.

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Ademola Lookman celebrates his goal for Atletico Madrid.

Simeone’s Tactical Ultimatum

Manager Diego Simeone has historically shown very little patience for underperforming forwards, famously hooking Lookman off at halftime in multiple matches this season due to a lack of attacking urgency.

However, with Saturday's fixture presenting the perfect opportunity to rotate his squad against a fragile Levante defence, Lookman is widely expected to return to the starting eleven.

Diego Simeone

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Reports from Madrid indicate that Simeone is heavily considering a tactical shake-up, potentially shifting to a rigid 4-3-3 formation to deploy Lookman exclusively on his preferred left wing in a desperate bid to help the Super Eagles star rediscover his line-breaking confidence.

The stage is officially set for Saturday afternoon. With Levante fighting for survival and Atletico chasing league leaders Barcelona, the collective stakes are massive.

Friday work 👊 https://t.co/xlMzLuy1wK — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 30, 2026