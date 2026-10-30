Alaves in Trouble? Wounded Lamine Yamal Ready to Unleash El Clasico and Ballon d'Or Revenge

Following a painful El Clasico defeat and a third-place finish in the 2026 Ballon d'Or, Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is out to make a point against winless-in-six Deportivo Alaves at the Spotify Camp Nou.

It has been a deeply frustrating week for Barcelona and their teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, but the opportunity for absolute redemption arrives this Saturday night at the Spotify Camp Nou.

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The fallout from a wild week of football is finally in the books. First, Hansi Flick’s men suffered a late, heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to bitter rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's chaotic El Clasico.

Just 24 hours later, Yamal watched English striker Harry Kane lift the 2026 Ballon d’Or trophy, leaving the Spanish winger to finish in a highly respectable, yet agonising, third place overall despite walking away with his third consecutive Kopa Trophy.

Now, as LaLiga Matchday 11 kicks off, all eyes are on Barcelona’s crown jewel to see if he will take out his built-up frustration on an incredibly vulnerable Deportivo Alaves side.

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Harry Kane sealed a terrible week for Lamine Yamal and Barcelona.

The Ultimate Bounce-Back Mission

History and statistics are heavily stacked in the Catalan giants' favour as they look to protect their lead at the absolute summit of the LaLiga table. Barcelona have ruthlessly dismantled Alaves in seven of their last eight league encounters on home soil.

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However, Hansi Flick’s squad has been handed a stern warning: the Basque visitors are arriving in Catalonia with nothing to lose.

Lamine Yamal with the Kopa.

Alaves are currently enduring a miserable, six-game winless streak and are desperate to ignite their season. While they shockingly won the last overall meeting between the two sides, their record at the Camp Nou is abysbound; managing to secure just a single point at Barcelona’s home stadium since 2021.

With Real Madrid breathing down their necks just three points behind on the log, Barcelona cannot afford another slip-up before the winter stretch.

304. https://t.co/WcoEcoYk3P — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 30, 2026

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"They Won't Have a Choice Soon"

Yamal isn't just playing for three points this weekend; he is playing to back up a growing global narrative. Following his podium finish in Paris, Nigerian Afrobeats icon Davido famously took to Instagram to send the teenager a defiant message of support.

To make that prophecy come true, the 19-year-old needs to return to his devastating, line-breaking best. Alaves typically deploy a compact, low-block defensive system designed to absorb pressure, but dealing with an angry, motivated Yamal cutting inside from the right wing will test their backline to its absolute limits.

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