Victor Osimhen Doubtful for Galatasaray Clash Following Birth of Second Child

Victor Osimhen's availability for Galatasaray's Super Lig clash against Konyaspor remains in doubt after the Nigerian striker stayed in Istanbul following the birth of his second daughter

Victor Osimhen's availability for Galatasaray's Super Lig meeting with Konyaspor has been thrown into doubt after the Nigerian striker missed the team's trip to Konya for family reasons.

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The 26-year-old has reportedly stayed in Istanbul following the birth of his second daughter with partner Stefanie Kim Ladewig.

Osimhen misses Galatasaray's trip to Konya

Galatasaray travelled to Konya on Thursday ahead of their 10th matchday fixture against Konyaspor on Friday, but Osimhen was a notable absentee despite being included in the squad announced for the encounter.

According to Turkish outlet HT Spor, the Super Eagles forward remained in Istanbul for a family matter, prompting uncertainty over his participation in the important league fixture.

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Reports suggested that Osimhen was expected to travel to Konya on Friday to rejoin his teammates. However, his delayed arrival left questions over whether he would be fit to feature, start the match or miss out altogether.

The uncertainty is a concern for Galatasaray, who are pursuing their title ambitions and would prefer to have their leading attacking options available.

Galatasaray congratulate striker on birth of second child

The reason behind Osimhen's absence has since emerged as a happy family development, with the striker and his partner welcoming their second child, a baby girl named Liora Audrey.

Galatasaray confirmed the news in a post on X, congratulating the Nigerian international and Stefanie Kim Ladewig on the arrival of their daughter. The couple already have a daughter, Hailey True, who was born in 2020.

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While the birth of his second child provides a reason for celebration away from football, Osimhen's immediate availability remains uncertain as Galatasaray prepare for their trip to Konyaspor.