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'They turned against him' - Mbappe Ballon d'Or snub explained

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:43 - 30 October 2026
France legend Jean-Pierre Papin has explained why Kylian Mbappé finished second in the 2026 Ballon d’Or, blaming the Real Madrid star’s own media campaign for working against him.
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Mbappé recorded the highest finish of his career behind England captain Harry Kane at the ceremony in London on Monday.

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The 27-year-old had openly promoted his credentials in the build-up, telling France Football: “There is no one better than me last season.”

Speaking on RMC’s Rothen s’enflamme programme, the 1991 Ballon d’Or winner was critical of that approach.

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“Mbappé’s communication was terrible for him, as it somewhat reflected the nature of his personality.

"And that is unfortunate when you have all this talent and play for a club like Real Madrid. He reminds me a little of Cristiano Ronaldo, as others were supposed to put themselves at his service,” Papin said.

The former Marseille striker acknowledged Mbappé’s outstanding effectiveness in front of goal but insisted the public push for the award backfired.

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“In terms of effectiveness, he is not far from what Cristiano Ronaldo used to offer, but his media campaign turned against him to some extent.”

Despite the criticism, Papin remains convinced the France captain will eventually claim the prize.

“I am convinced he will win the Ballon d’Or, as he has the talent required for it. This year was not his last chance; it was indeed a great opportunity, but he still has a road he needs to travel.”

Mbappé scored 42 goals in 44 appearances last season and has continued his prolific form this campaign.

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