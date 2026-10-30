'My players are hungry' - Carrick sends warning to Chelsea ahead of big clash
The Red Devils are without a victory in eight matches across all competitions, leading to internal discussions surrounding Carrick's future.
However, the United boss remains defiant.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Carrick revealed an increased intensity around the training ground.
“I spoke with the players, and I have to say, the boys are hungry,” Carrick said.
“We’re hurting because we haven’t won enough football games, but there’s an intensity, there’s a bit of an edge, there’s a disappointment, there’s a hunger to do better, for sure.”
🚨 Michael Carrick: “I spoke with the players and I have to say, the boys are hungry”. “We're hurting because we haven't won enough football games, but there's an intensity, there's a bit of an edge, there's a disappointment, there's a hunger to do better”. https://t.co/WZUuEFEuKh— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2026
United head into the Stamford Bridge encounter in 16th place, just one point above the relegation zone, following heavy defeats to Como in the Champions League and Bournemouth in the Premier League.
The poor run has placed significant pressure on Carrick, though the club have opted to keep him in charge for the weekend fixture.
The former midfielder also addressed his own future, stating he does not need assurances from the hierarchy and remains focused on improving results.
Captain Bruno Fernandes is expected to return to the side after clear-the-air talks earlier in the week.