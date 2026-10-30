'My players are hungry' - Carrick sends warning to Chelsea ahead of big clash

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has issued a defiant message ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea, insisting his players are hungry to end their winless run.

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However, the United boss remains defiant.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Carrick revealed an increased intensity around the training ground.

Man United manager Carrick || Imago

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“I spoke with the players, and I have to say, the boys are hungry,” Carrick said.

“We’re hurting because we haven’t won enough football games, but there’s an intensity, there’s a bit of an edge, there’s a disappointment, there’s a hunger to do better, for sure.”

🚨 Michael Carrick: “I spoke with the players and I have to say, the boys are hungry”. “We're hurting because we haven't won enough football games, but there's an intensity, there's a bit of an edge, there's a disappointment, there's a hunger to do better”. https://t.co/WZUuEFEuKh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 29, 2026

United head into the Stamford Bridge encounter in 16th place, just one point above the relegation zone, following heavy defeats to Como in the Champions League and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The poor run has placed significant pressure on Carrick, though the club have opted to keep him in charge for the weekend fixture.

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The former midfielder also addressed his own future, stating he does not need assurances from the hierarchy and remains focused on improving results.