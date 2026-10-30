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29-year-old striker set for shock January move to Manchester United

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:33 - 30 October 2026
Manchester United are considering a surprise January move for Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they look to strengthen their attacking options.
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According to reports, the 29-year-old England international is among several names being evaluated by the Red Devils as they plan to add a forward during the winter window.

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United’s interest has been heightened by the ongoing injury issues affecting Benjamin Sesko, who is expected to remain sidelined until at least January due to a shin problem.

Calvert-Lewin has enjoyed a strong start to the 2026/27 season, scoring four goals in eight Premier League appearances for Leeds.

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The former Everton striker also found the net in the recent 1-1 draw against United at Elland Road.

He joined the Yorkshire club on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 and has impressed with his physical presence and aerial ability.

However, any potential deal faces significant obstacles. Leeds are keen to retain their key forward and are understood to be preparing a new contract offer, with his current deal running until 2028.

The fierce rivalry between the two clubs also makes a mid-season transfer particularly complicated, and sources suggest the chances of a move materialising remain remote.

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In a recent interview, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness tipped Calvert-Lewin to remain loyal to the club that has breathed new life into his career. He said: “There'll be temptations, but I think he's going to be loyal and I think he will stay with Leeds.

It remains to be seen how far the Red Devils can go with this move as Carrick seeks help desperately.

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