Did Henry disrespect Kane and Yamal? Arsenal legend opens up about Ballon d'Or criticism

Thierry Henry has spoken out against criticism regarding his conduct at the Ballon d'Or ceremony

Thierry Henry has responded to criticism over his conduct while hosting Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony, insisting that his jokes about Lamine Yamal and co-host Kate Scott were blown out of proportion.

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The Arsenal legend also defended his comments about overall winner Harry Kane, explaining that his support for Kylian Mbappé was influenced by his French nationality.

Henry defends jokes about Yamal and co-host Kate Scott

Henry, who presented the ceremony alongside CBS Sports colleague Scott, attracted criticism for several exchanges during the event, particularly his interaction with Barcelona sensation Yamal.

The former France international teased the teenager after he collected his third consecutive young player of the year award, asking: "It's your third one, right? But is it the one you really wanted to win?"

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The remark prompted an audible reaction from sections of the audience, with some interpreting it as an attempt to undermine the Barcelona forward.

However, speaking in a social media video on Wednesday, Henry insisted that there was no disrespect intended towards the 19-year-old.

"I'm a big fan of Lamine Yamal. I wasn't checking his ego at all - that you didn't like the joke, I can understand. But don't do that, he's one of the players I'd pay to watch, I love him."

The 49-year-old also addressed criticism over his correction of Scott's pronunciation of Brazilian legend Socrates' name, claiming the exchange was a deliberate joke between the presenters.

"You didn't like the joke, I understand, but please stop saying I disrespected Kate," Henry said.

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"I will never do that and you can ask her, she was on the joke with me. She did Soc on purpose, and I said Soc, so please stop inventing stories."

Henry explains Kane and Mbappé Ballon d'Or comments

Another talking point from the ceremony was Henry's admission that he wanted fellow Frenchman Mbappé to win the main award ahead of Kane.

The former Arsenal striker explained that his preference was based on national allegiance rather than any lack of appreciation for the Bayern Munich forward's achievements.

"I'm French and I was always going to back up and support my fellow countryman," he said.

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Henry was also keen to stress that Kane was a deserving winner, praising the England captain's work ethic and performances.

"I said to [Kane], 'You are a worthy winner, you deserve it, you are the example that work ethic is a talent, working hard is a talent'. Well done, Harry Kane - and I call him Sir Harry Kane since the World Cup.

"So please, people out there, relax, relax. I love Harry Kane, I love Lamine Yamal and I didn't disrespect Kate. She was on the joke with me."