Nigerian youngster ready for giant-killing mission against Man City

Brighton winger Zadok Yohanna has returned to training after missing 11 consecutive matches through fitness issues. The Nigerian youngster could feature against Manchester City as Fabian Hürzeler welcomes back the €28m signing.

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Zadok Yohanna has returned to training ahead of the Seagulls' Premier League meeting with Manchester City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nigerian youngster could be in contention to face the reigning champions after missing 11 consecutive matches through fitness problems.

Yohanna returns after lengthy injury absence

The 2026 Super Eagles invitee has endured a frustrating start to life at Brighton, having failed to feature in the Premier League since the opening day of the season.

His most recent appearance came against Tromsø in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers, taking his overall tally for the club to three matches. His absence also ruled him out of Nigeria's back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, there is now encouragement for the winger, with Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler confirming his return to the training pitch during Thursday's pre-match press conference.

"Regarding the other players who have been out for a long time, Zadok Yohanna is back on the training pitch, also Stefanos Tzimas after his ACL, so plenty of positives," Hürzeler told reporters.

The update offers Yohanna an opportunity to work his way back into contention at a crucial stage of the campaign, although the manager did not confirm whether he would be available for the visit of Manchester City.

Nigerian winger eyes opportunity at Brighton

Yohanna arrived at the Amex Stadium from Swedish club AIK in a €28 million deal, becoming the club's record sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The significant investment reflects Brighton's belief in the youngster's potential, but his early progress has been disrupted by his fitness problems. A return to full training is therefore an important step towards finally establishing himself in Hürzeler's plans.

Meanwhile, there was no fresh update on fellow Nigerian winger Femi Azeez during the manager's briefing. The former Millwall star is still waiting to make his competitive debut for Brighton after completing a move on transfer deadline day.