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Arsenal legend Henry set to grace Africa's biggest derby

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 10:26 - 30 October 2026
Thierry Henry || Reuter
Arsenal and France icon Thierry Henry will be in attendance at a sold-out FNB Stadium as Orlando Pirates host Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa's premier rivalry on Saturday
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Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry is expected to attend Saturday's Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at Johannesburg's FNB Stadium.

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The highly anticipated encounter will be played before a sold-out crowd, with the former striker's presence adding further international attention to South Africa's biggest football rivalry.

Henry confirmed as special guest for Soweto derby

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced on Thursday, October 29, that Henry would be among the spectators at the iconic FNB Stadium for the October 31 showdown.

The fixture between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs is one of African football's most celebrated rivalries, attracting enormous interest from supporters across South Africa and beyond.

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The confirmation of a full house underlines the anticipation surrounding another meeting between the Johannesburg giants.

Henry will attend as a guest, with no specific role assigned to him in the organisation of the match. Nevertheless, the arrival of one of football's most recognisable figures gives the occasion an additional international dimension.

European football icon adds glamour to African spectacle

Henry remains one of the most celebrated forwards of his generation, having enjoyed outstanding spells with Arsenal and Barcelona during a distinguished career.

The former France international also reached the summit of the international game, winning the 1998 FIFA World Cup on home soil before helping Les Bleus secure the European Championship two years later.

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His presence will provide a notable backdrop to a contest whose significance extends beyond the league standings. For Pirates and Chiefs, victory carries enormous bragging rights, with the fierce rivalry between their supporters making every meeting a major occasion.

FNB Stadium, one of South Africa's most iconic sporting venues, is expected to provide a fitting setting for the latest chapter in the rivalry. With a capacity crowd anticipated and Henry watching from the stands, the spotlight will be firmly on the two sides to deliver a performance worthy of the occasion.

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